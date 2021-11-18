When Permanent Eyeliner Goes Wrong: Expert Sherry Hale Offers Solutions, Changes Lives

As botched tattoo eyeliner and brows become more popular, Sherry Hale of Beaute Solutions is one of the few experts who can fix the problem via laser removal.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmetic surgery esthetics has become increasingly popular over the last decade, with many people opting for permanent eyeliner and eyebrows. If performed properly by a professional, the results can be great, but unfortunately, this isn’t always the case. As Sherry Hale of Beaute Solutions is aware, the beauty industry is sadly lacking in regulations, and practically anyone can start tattooing clients without the need for training, or even insurance.In Erie County, for example, a person can pay $50 for a permit, answer a few questions, and then start tattooing with no experience. The results for the client may not be what was expected, and can sometimes be so poorly done that they undergo incredible emotional pain and suffering as a result.“I cannot emphasize enough the need to do your research before getting cosmetic tattooing done on your face,” says Hale. “Thoroughly check out a technician’s pictures, references, license, education and insurance before agreeing to their services. And remember, it takes years of training to learn how to properly tattoo faces!”A common misconception is that permanent makeup cannot be removed once the damage has been done, but this is no longer the case. Removing permanent eyeliner, or any other type of tattoo, is a highly skilled procedure that may require several treatments, but it can be achieved using state-of-the-art laser techniques that require extensive and professional training. As many of her reviews will testify, Hale has helped many clients with the removal of inexpertly applied eyeliner one of whom was so delighted by the results that she posted a series of videos on social media about her experiences.In 2003, Emily Chen was 17 years old when she had eyeliner tattooed onto her face. The results were so horrific that for years afterwards, she would try to conceal it with makeup and avoided any activity such as swimming that might wash away the makeup. After finding out about Sherry Hale’s services through Beaute Solutions, Emily made the trip to Buffalo to access the procedure that changed her life.Emily’s video can be viewed here Beaute Solutions offers a wide range of highly rated services. For more information, visit the website at https://www.beautesolutionsllc.com/ About the CompanyWorld renowned in her industry, Sherry Hale is the CEO and founder of The SHALE Group originating out of Western New York. As a prior licensed NY State Educator, she has a wide range of degrees and certifications making her SPCP Certified, a licensed cosmetic tattoo artist, an SPCP Trainer member, a Licensed Cosmetologist, a cosmetic laser trainer and a permanent makeup trainer and laser safety officer. Hale specializes in all permanent cosmetics with a focus in 3D brows, PMU corrections, skin rejuvenation, teaching and laser tattoo removal.With over 25 combined years applying and educating in makeup and skin applications, she continues to provide daily services to her customers while building her empire. Her work has been featured in numerous notable publications, as well as on TV and radio.