BERMUDA BASED CHIEF EXECUTIVE JON LEVY AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Jon Levy of Hamilton, Bermuda. Jon is the first recipient of the Certificate in Risk Governance in Bermuda.Jon most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Watford Re Ltd, a global property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda. From the company’s inception in 2014 until his promotion in 2020 to CEO, Jon served as its Chief Risk Officer. Jon has over 20 years of insurance experience, holding chief pricing actuary, corporate actuary, and senior consultant roles for multiple companies. Jon is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries."Jon’s experience with a start-up that eventually went public and was acquired is a demonstration of how risk expertise and business leadership combine in one individual," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "With the award of the Certificate in Risk Governance, Jon prepares himself even better to utilize this valuable combination in board service," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance , the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“This program contains a comprehensive overview of the important risk areas that are common to many industries. The instructors provide very good frameworks to better understand these risks and the course materials themselves are sure to be valuable resources for future board engagement” said Mr. Levy.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members' Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the nonprofit home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

