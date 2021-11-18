Las Vegas Commercial Design Firm Forecasts Post-Pandemic Retail Design Trends
Heather Allen Design Group, a leading source for contemporary retail design, hospitality interiors, commercial design, and visual merchandising in Las Vegas, posted a blog explaining what types of retail space trends are becoming popular in a post-pandemic world.
The pandemic required everyone to make changes, especially in the shopping world. Heather Allen Design Group touched on some of the biggest trends in retail design that emerged during the pandemic and predicted which would remain long after.
“Many businesses are currently regrouping and reworking their strategies, while others are starting to implement new ideas for shopping in a post-pandemic world. A variety of new kinds of design trends, especially with the holiday season upon us, has made for a unique phase of commercial design..” - Heather Allen Design Group Representative
The main takeaways for businesses attempting to stay on the cutting edge included these three trends:
1) Permanent One-Way Shopping
There is now one direction that customers must go when traveling throughout the store and this allows for proper flow through the space. Heather Allen Design Group explained that having one-way aisles can prevent traffic jams, ensure that people remain in a physically distanced area, and help people find products more easily.
2) Personal Shopping By Appointment
More retailers are beginning to offer shopping by appointment in order to prevent store overcrowding, help customers take their time, and allow employees to better help each customer. According to the design group, more businesses are utilizing personal assistants to walk through the stores with customers and fetch products while customers wait in a safe, comfortable area.
3) Ultra-Experiential Spaces
Many customers have turned to digital shopping during the pandemic, so the experts predict that retailers will need to go above and beyond with experiential shopping to make their physical stores stand out. Many stores now are offering unique and interactive physical spaces that will grab customer attention.
About Heather Allen Design Group
Heather Allen Design Group provides sophisticated and contemporary retail interiors for Las Vegas and the beyond. They help clients maximize their retail space by creating one-of-a-kind designs based on the client’s brand and upcoming trends.
The design group offers the following comprehensive services:
● Commercial Design - They create commercial interior design in Las Vegas to draw customers in, improve productivity, and more.
● Kiosk Designs - They create retail kiosk designs that are equally attractive and profitable. Complete and personalized solutions are available.
● Franchise Concept Design - The design team provides franchise concept designs from initial design to finished product. Custom-developed modular fixture systems can be set up for any location.
