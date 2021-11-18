Ultrasound Market Worth US $ ~10.76 billion by 2031| Global Ultrasound Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Price, Analysis and Forecast Report by Growth Plus Reports

Companies covered in the ultrasound market are covered Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Hitachi Ltd, FUJIFILM Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Mindray Medical International Ltd, Sonacare Medical, Hologic Inc, Samsung Healthcare

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ultrasound Market is expected to clock US$ ~10.76 billion by 2031 owing to new product launches by players and an increasing preference for non-invasive diagnostic procedures.

Growth Engines

Technological advancements and new product launches by players in the market have played a critical role in boosting the ultrasound market. Companies operating in the market are increasingly focusing on integrating machine learning in medical imaging including ultrasound imaging. Introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in ultrasound has also played a critical role in transforming the medical diagnostics. For instance, FDA authorized marketing of first cardiac ultrasound software that uses artificial intelligence to guide user. The software, called Caption Guidance, assist medical professionals in the acquisition of cardiac ultrasound, or echocardiography, images. The software uses AI to provide real-time guidance and feedback on image quality to enable capture of diagnostic quality images.

The global ultrasound market has been analyzed from six perspectives: Technology, Device Display, Portability, Application, End User, and Region.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/product/ultrasound-market/

Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’

Based on the technology, the ultrasound market has been segmented into diagnostic ultrasound and therapeutic ultrasound. The diagnostic ultrasound segment is further sub-segment into 2D ultrasound, 3D & 4D ultrasound, and Doppler ultrasound. Therapeutic ultrasound segment is further bifurcated into high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). Diagnostic ultrasound segment held the largest market share in the ultrasound market. Factors such as technological advancements and increasing applications of ultrasound in diagnosis of various conditions such as tumors, cardiovascular diseases, pain management, among others are driving the growth of this segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global ultrasound market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest market share in the global ultrasound market. The U.S dominated the North American ultrasound market. Factors driving growth in this region include growing adoption of home healthcare and remote patient monitoring, rising awareness about early disease diagnosis, growing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, incessantly rising incidence of chronic diseases (such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and cancer), rising geriatric population and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, increasing focus of players in the market to launch new ultrasounds have also played a key role in driving the growth of ultrasound market in this region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global ultrasound market include:-

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Hitachi, Ltd

FUJIFILM Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Mindray Medical International Ltd

Sonacare Medical

Hologic, Inc

Samsung Healthcare

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 CAGR 5.7% 2031 Market Value USD 10.76 billion Base Year 2020 Historical Data 2018 and 2019 Number of pages 100 - 120 Segment Covered Technology, Device Display, Portability, Application, and End Users

Access Full Report at Ultrasound Market by Technology (Diagnostic Ultrasound and Therapeutic Ultrasound), Device Display (Black & White (B/W) Display and Color Display), Portability (Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Systems and Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Systems), Applications (Radiology, Gynecology, Cardiology, Urology, Oncology, and Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal), End User (Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Maternity Centers, and Ambulatory Care Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

Table of contents:

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2018 & 2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL ULTRASOUND MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Diagnostic Ultrasound 2D Ultrasound 3D & 4D Ultrasound Doppler Ultrasound Therapeutic Ultrasound High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL) GLOBAL ULTRASOUND MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DEVICE DISPLAY Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound Color Ultrasound GLOBAL ULTRASOUND MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PORTABILITY Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Systems Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Systems

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at a segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Speak to an analyst to know Covid-19 impact on this industry: https://growthplusreports.com/product/ultrasound-market/

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/