Potato Chips Market Is Touching New Level - A Comprehensive Industry Analysis 2027 | Kiwi Food, Lay's, Calbee, Inc.

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Potato Chips Market to generate enticing new opportunities as a result of improving accessibility and increasing number of online food providers

A potato chip is typically a small slice of potato which has usually been deep fried or roasted until crisp. These are typically served as an alternative to fries or macaroni, and are often used as an appetizer, quick snack, or side dish. While they do have the ability to satisfy all sorts of cravings, they can also be high in fat and sodium, which may make them difficult for people on diet plans to keep going. The problem with potato chips that many people face is that they are often served cold. Since they lack the fiber and starch in the skin, these chips can be made without any type of oil, and without the starch which makes them hold together and allows them to be crunchy outside of the oven.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3109

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global potato chips market include Ruffles, Pringles, Bikaji Snacks, Balaji Wafers Pvt Ltd., Kettle Foods, Inc., Kiwi Food, Calbee, Inc., Lay's, Herr Foods Inc., The Kellogg Company, and PepsiCo.

Drivers

Rising demand for ready-to-eat foods and quick snacks among the working population due to hectic lifestyles is expected to foster growth of the potato chips market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, growing demand for plant-based and healthy snacks combined with the improved accessibility due to increasing penetration of supermarket, hypermarkets, and vending machines at airports, which is expected to further cushion growth of the potato chips market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The onset of the COVID-19 crisis has created a hindrance in the progress of the global potato chips market during the second quarter of 2020 due to widespread lockdowns and restrictions on outdoor activities. On the plus side, as lockdowns are lifted and the vaccination tally rises, the pandemic-led ecommerce boom is chiefly backing the market’s growth.

Key Takeaways

• The potato chips market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for convenience food and increasing import/export of packaged food. For instance, in April 2021, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reported that the market valuation of Indian packaged food industry was at US$ 263 billion in 2019, which is expected to reach US$ 470 billion by 2025.

• Over the regional frontiers, the Asia Pacific region is at the pole position in the global potato chips market on the heels of supportive government schemes for the manufacturing sector, high processing capacities, and a large consumer-base.

• In the runner-up spot, the North American region is another investment hotspot for the global potato chips market on account of high consumption of packaged food, easy accessibility, and increasing export of popular brands.

Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3109

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702