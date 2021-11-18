FDA Approved MEK Inhibitor Drug Market Size Clinical Research Anticancer Therapy Report 2026

MEK Inhibitors Market To Surpass USD 3 Billion By 2026 Estimates Kuick Research

The enhanced understanding about the biology of cancer has shown that aberrant signaling of mitogen active protein kinase pathway is very common in cancer which leads to dysregulated cell growth and differentiation. Further studies have suggested that mutations in RAS and RAF oncogenes are more frequent while the alterations in MEK genes are rarely present. Despite its relatively rare occurrence, MEK mutations were identified in in several cancer types such as lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer and melanoma. Thus, researchers believed that targeting MEK can become an alternative approach in the management of cancer.

The strenuous efforts by scientists have led to introduction of several MEK inhibitors in the market. The approved drugs are allosteric inhibitors of MEK1 and MEK2 and work by binding with the allosteric pocket next to catalytic site. The entrance of these drugs in the market has shown outstanding response in the management of wide range of diseases including melanoma, anaplastic thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and neurofibromatosis. By overcoming the limitations of conventional cancer treatments, it is expected that MEK inhibitors will show high penetration in the global cancer therapeutic markets in coming few years.

To further enhance the efficacy of MEK inhibitors in the management of cancers, several ongoing clinical trials are evaluating the role of approved MEK inhibitors in combination with chemotherapy, BRAF inhibitors, or other small molecule inhibitors which are expected to gain approval during the forecast period. For instance, recent preclinical studies have demonstrated that the combination of CDK4/6 and MEK inhibitor has significantly reduced tumor growth in mouse models of melanoma. As per report, the pipeline of MEK inhibitors consist several potential candidates including Mirdametinib, NFX-179, HL085, Refametinib, and E6201. In addition to this, several dual inhibitors are also being developed which act on two mutant genes simultaneously. For example, VS-6766 developed by Verestam Oncology blocks both MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

The optimistic response of MEK inhibitors since their approval has further allowed for huge investments in driving the research and development sector. The key players in the market have entered into collaboration, partnerships, or acquisitions to secure their place in global market. For instance, Amgen and Versatem Oncology have recently announced a new clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate a combination treatment in KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) involving Verastem’s investigational dual RAF/MEK inhibitor VS-6766 with Amgen’s KRAS G12C inhibitor Lumykras (sotorasib). The major key players mentioned in report are AstraZeneca, Bristol Meyer Squibb, Pfizer, Roche, Spring Work Therapeutics, and others.

As per our report findings, it is evident that the global MEK inhibitor market will grow with sky-scraping CAGR rates. The major factors propelling the market are increase in target population base, high medical need of targeted therapy, high specificity of MEK inhibitors towards cancer cells, and ability to overcome the limitations of already approved drugs. In addition, the large number of clinical trials in this sector suggests that the coming years will see rapid influx of MEK inhibitors as monotherapy or combinational therapy in wide range of cancers, which will further drive the growth of market.

On the basis of geography, the report has been segmented in US, Europe, China, and Japan. US is currently constituting X% of the global market and is expected to maintain its superiority during the forecast period attributing to increasing cancer incidences, favorable reimbursement policies, presence of large pharmaceutical sector, and increasing understanding among the population. Europe will also share a significant share in market owing to increasing awareness among the population and rising initiatives by the government for the development of favorable reimbursement policies.

