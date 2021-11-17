Commission imposes definitive duties in three anti-dumping cases to defend EU producers and protect jobs

Trade defence | Brussels, 18 November 2021

The Commission imposed definitive anti-dumping duties in three different cases this week, covering 912 million euros in unfairly priced imports and helping to protect 19,000 thousand European jobs. Anti-dumping measures are an important tool in enforcing the EU’s rights and defending EU producers and workers from unfair trade.

The anti-dumping measures concern:

Optical fibre cables imported from China

The European optical fibre cable industry plays a key role in the EU’s digital agenda, as optical fibres are a strategic element in the transition to advanced broadband telecommunication networks in homes and for business in the EU. Therefore, it is particularly important to ensure that this European industry is not weakened by dumped and subsidised imports. The duties imposed range from 19,7% to 44%. The economic value of this industry is significant for the EU, with 5,000 employees and a yearly turnover of €1 billion.

Stainless steel cold-rolled flat products originating in India and Indonesia

In this case, the definitive anti-dumping duties range from 13,9% to 35,3% for the exporting producers from India and 10,2% to 20,2% for the exporting producers from Indonesia. This sector is critically important to the EU because it is a high value added product, with EU consumption totalling almost €7 billion. The application of this product is very diversified, including the process equipment for handling the wide range of chemicals used by processing industries and in the energy sector, such as offshore plants and nuclear equipment. These duties will help to protect over 13,500 direct EU jobs in the stainless steel cold-rolled flat sector. A parallel anti-subsidy investigation is ongoing on the same product from the same countries.

Separately, the EU has launched a WTO dispute settlement case against Indonesia regarding export restrictions concerning various raw materials such as nickel necessary for the production of stainless steel.

Mono ethylene glycol (MEG) from the United States of America (USA) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

In this case, the level of the anti-dumping duties are 7,7% for companies from the KSA and between 3,0% and 60,1% for companies from the USA. MEG is an important commodity on the EU market with a market value of €860 million. MEG is used as the main raw material to polyethylene terephthalate (commonly known as PET, used in bottles and polyester fibres) and coolants.

In all three cases, thorough investigations showed that dumped imports undermine the competitive position of the respective EU industry, causing injury. All parties concerned were given the opportunity to defend their interests.

These implemented measures confirm the important role trade defence measures play in addressing unfair trading practices.

For more information on the regulations

