Spandex Market Is Estimated To Account For US$ 15,674.71 Mn In Terms Of Value By The End Of 2027

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spandex is a fabric made of polymers that can stretch up to 600 percent of its original length without losing its quality. Diapers, home furnishings, sporting, casual apparel, compression stockings and hoses, and bandages are all sectors where spandex is used. Solution dry spinning, reaction spinning, melt extrusion, and solution wet spinning are the four basic techniques used to make it.

Companies Covered:

INVISTA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd.,Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., Indorama Industries Ltd, TK Chemical Corp., Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Shaungliang Spandex Co., Ltd., Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co. Ltd.

Drivers:

The market is expected to rise due to the increasing adoption of spandex clothing and apparel in the developing world. According to the Coherent Market Insights report, developed areas such as North America and Europe have led the worldwide spandex clothing & apparel market, accounting for a significant portion of the global spandex clothing & apparel market share.

Market Opportunities

The medical industry's increased need for spandex for the manufacture of medical textiles is expected to create significant market potential. It is mostly employed in the fabrication of clothes and apparel for the healthcare sector due to its high elasticity qualities. Compression stockings, surgical hoses, and bandages are just a few of the many uses for spandex.

Global Spandex Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The sudden emergence of the novel Corona virus has rapidly increased the demand for face masks across the globe. As spandex is a key ingredient used in the production of face masks. Hence, spandex industry is expected to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Spandex Market, By Fabric Type:

Two-way

Four-way

Global Spandex Market, By Application:

Clothing

Medical

