Smart Display Market Share, Size, Growth, Analysis Report 2021-26

Smart Display Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global smart display market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

A smart display refers to a wireless voice-activated device that utilizes integrated virtual assistant software to provide information and perform tasks through a screen. It is being used for playing media, displaying information, such as the weather and upcoming appointments, for real-time updates. Smart displays are widely available in various sizes and advanced variants integrated with built-in cameras and speakers to provide video calling features. They offer numerous benefits, such as improved safety, convenience, productivity, hands-free access, etc. At present times, smart displays are used across several industries, such as medical, automotive, retail, residential, sports, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Smart Display Market Trends:

The growing product adoption in the automotive sector is primarily driving the smart display market. Additionally, the escalating demand for smart home security devices, including video doorbells and security cameras, is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, several technological advancements, including the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with connected devices, are also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the rising penetration of high-speed internet and the expanding electronics industry will continue to drive the smart display market in the coming years.

Global Smart Display Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Hitachi Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

LG Electronics Inc

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

Winstar Display Co. Ltd.



Breakup by Type:

Signage

Mirror

Home Display

Breakup by Display Size:

Below 32 Inch

Between 32 and 52 Inch

Above 52 Inch

Breakup by Resolution:

UHD

FHD

HD

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Sports and Entertainment



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



