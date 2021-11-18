Debt Collection Software Industry 2026 | Technical Signs Point Higher Growth Levels

Debt Collection Software

Rise in non-performing loans (NPLs) of various industries is increasing the debt collection, in turn, is propelling the adoption of debt collection software.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automation in the accounts receivable process, rise in multichannel collection models and need to reduce bad debt and optimize collection costs augment the growth of the global debt collection software industry. Whereas, high maintenance cost associated with debt collection services and diversified debt collection regulations across the globe impede the market growth.

On the other hand, analytics-enabled collections models are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global debt collection software industry accounted for $2.78 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $5.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 264 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4399

The key market players analyzed in the report involve Atradius Collections, Chetu Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, Pegasystems Inc., Temenos AG, Tieto, and TransUnion LLC.

Impact of COVID-19 on Debt Collection Software Industry:

• The software industry has witnessed increased demands for certain applications. On the other hand, major software firms are following the remote working system amid COVID-19.

• However, SaaS companies that sell to specialty sectors including hospitality, food, and others have seen a relatively poorer drop in growth.

The global debt collection software industry across North America region dominated the market in 2018, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.6% through 2026.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than four-fifths of the global debt collection software industry. Furthermore, the segment is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the healthcare segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the study period. However, the financial institutions segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global debt collection software industry.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4399

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Reports:

1. Appointment Scheduling Software Market

2. Accounting Application Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.