Disposable Asepsis Safe Injection Needle Market - Increasing Awareness Regarding Safe Injection Practices

Disposable Asepsis Safe Injection Needle Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

A safe injection does not harm the recipient and does not expose DHCP to any avoidable risks. Because of reports of transmission of infectious diseases from improper handling of injectable drugs, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now considers safe injection practices a formal element of standard precautions. Parenteral medications should be accessed in an aseptic manner. This involves using a new sterile syringe/needle to prepare the drugs while preventing contact between the injected material and non-sterile environment. Aseptic technique is a collection of medical practices and procedures that helps protect patients from dangerous germs. Viruses, bacteria, and microbes are everywhere, so using aseptic technique help keep important equipment from being contaminated. By ensuring safe injection practices, hospitals can reduce the risk of patients, workers, and others suffering a needlestick injury, as well as limiting the danger of patients contracting an infection.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global disposable asepsis safe injection needle market are Pall Corporation, Vita Needle Company, C. R. Bard, Inc., Retractable Technologies, Inc., Thomas Scientific, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Frequent hospitalizations due to aging-associated diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and falling injuries, are expected to boost the growth of the disposable asepsis safe injection needle market during the forecast period. The prevalence of diabetes, stroke, and heart disease increases with age, especially among adults aged 65 years and older. For instance, according to the United Nations (UN), there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019, and this number is expected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050.

Moreover, rising awareness of safe injection practices by healthcare organizations to reduce the potential risk of infection related to blood-borne viruses is expected to drive the disposable asepsis safe injection needle market growth. Unsafe injection practices lead to transmission of blood-borne pathogens. The three most common blood-borne pathogens (BBPs) are human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus, and hepatitis C virus. For instance, according to hiv.gov, in 2019, an estimated 34,800 new HIV infections occurred in the United States, and around 36,801 people received an HIV diagnosis in the U.S.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Aseptic technique should be used to prepare vaccines for administration to prevent the vaccines from being contaminated with microorganisms from the environment or the people preparing them. Moreover, aseptic techniques are implemented to prevent the transfer of microorganisms from personnel and equipment during manufacturing stages of aseptic preparations, but also during administration of drugs, medical procedures, and other healthcare processes. Therefore, aseptic technique (the manner of handling, preparing, and storing medications and vaccination supplies) is widely used to prepare vaccines and prevent infection. Safe and effective vaccines are critical to end the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with partners to develop, manufacture, and deploy safe and effective vaccines. This in turn is expected to augment the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The disposable asepsis safe injection needle market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for blood donations or rise in number of blood donation campaigns across the globe. For instance, according to the WHO, an increase of 7.8 million blood donations from voluntary unpaid donors has been reported from 2013 to 2018. In total, 79 countries collect more than 90% of their blood supply from voluntary unpaid blood donors; however, 56 countries collect more than 50% of their blood supply from family/replacement or paid donors.

Among regions, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the disposable asepsis safe injection needle market owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing demand for safe injection, and stringent rules and regulations for safe injection practices. Chronic disease requires blood tests, which in turn increases the demand for disposable asepsis safe injection needles. For instance, according to CDC, six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic disease. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S.

