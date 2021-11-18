Premium Messaging Market Share, Industry Growth and Analysis Report 2021-26
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Premium Messaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global premium messaging market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Premium messaging is a service in which Short Message Service (SMS) is sent using a unique short code. Compared to the standard messaging rate, its subscription requires an additional fee billed into the user’s mobile credits. Premium messaging gives access to various information and services, including quizzes, music, translations, ringtones, contest games, stock exchange prices, etc., using speed dial numbers. Presently, these services operate on-demand and at a predetermined frequency, such as flight delays and sports results.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Premium Messaging Market Trends:
The growing number of mobile subscribers and the escalating adoption of two-factor authentication are among the primary factors driving the premium messaging market across the globe. Moreover, several enterprises are utilizing cloud Application Programming Interfaces (API) with embedded contextual communications for different applications, including field service software and customer relationship management (CRM). This aids in registering users, improving customer interaction, sending status updates on pending services, etc., thereby further propelling the market growth. Additionally, premium messaging is also gaining traction in charity and voting activities, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising prevalence of numerous medical conditions is bolstering the demand for these services in the healthcare industry for automatic appointment reminders and hassle-free communication. Furthermore, the increasing usage of these services in the BFSI sector for enhanced internal and external communications is expected to fuel the premium messaging market over the forecasted period.
Global Premium Messaging Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
AMD Telecom S.A., AT&T Inc., Comviva Technologies Limited (Tech Mahindra Limted), Infobip Ltd., Mavenir, Sinch, Syniverse Technologies LLC, Tata Communications Limited, Twilio Inc., Tyntec and Verizon Communications Inc.
Breakup by Type:
A2P Messaging
P2A Messaging
Breakup by Tools:
Cloud API Messaging Platform
Traditional and Managed Messaging Services
Breakup by End User:
BFSI
Transport and Travelling
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Retail and E-Commerce
IT and Telecom
Government
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
