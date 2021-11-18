Organic Wheat Derivatives Market worth $912,272.31 thousand by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

Increasing Adoption of Plant-Based Products Offered by Manufacturers to Escalate Growth of Organic Wheat Derivatives Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Organic Wheat Derivatives Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Starch, Gluten, Maltodextrin, and Others) and Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 629,235.1 thousand in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 912,272.3 thousand by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 629,235.10 thousand in 2020

Market Size Value by- US$ 912,272.31 thousand by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 4.8% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period- 2021-2028

Base Year- 2021

No. of Pages- 150

No. Tables- 56

No. of Charts & Figures- 74

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Type and Application

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Organic wheat derivatives are the final or by-products, such as starch, gluten, bran, DDGS, and maltodextrin, obtained from organic wheat processing. The shift in consumers lifestyle and dietary patterns has surged the demand for healthy food products and their ingredients. With the growing emphasis on health along with rising focus on the consumption of natural food ingredients, the demand for organic wheat derivatives have gone up steadily. Organic form of wheat derivatives is perceived to be a nutritious alternative, and it supports several application bases owing to their properties. For instance, the organic form of wheat starch has gained importance in the food & beverage industry. It is treated as an essential ingredient in the preparation of various food products such as bakery and confectionery items due to its superior gelling, stabilizing, and thickening properties.

Organic wheat derivatives are increasingly being used as an excipient in the making of medicinal products such as capsules and tablets Studies have revealed that organic wheat starches have found applications in the pharmaceutical industry in production of pills, as well as formation of bacteria culture medium in the fermentation phase. Further, wheat-based derivatives also find application in spirits and personal care industries. For instance, Etea S.r.l is involved in providing organic form of wheat-based products such as starches, vital wheat gluten, and alcohol, for spirits, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.

Effect of COVID-19 on Organic Wheat Derivatives Market

The COVID-19 outbreak pandemic has adversely affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business shutdowns. The pandemic has drastically altered the status of the organic wheat derivatives industry and has negatively impacted the growth of the market. The COVID-19 outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage.

Based on type, the organic wheat derivatives market is segmented into starch, gluten, maltodextrin, and others. The starch segment held the largest share in the market in 2020. Organic wheat starch has diverse use in the food & beverages industry. Native organic wheat starch, which is extracted from wheat, is also a plant-based component used in foods. The starch is a white or off-white powder with a neutral smell and taste. It has an energy value of 4kcal/g (like all other carbohydrates). Native wheat starch is used to stabilize and thicken a variety of food products and beverages such as custards, instant foods, sauces, soups, puddings, salad dressings, pie fillings, and several baking applications. Moreover, it can also be used for binding and also acts as an emulsifying, a stabilizing, and a clouding and glazing agent. Modified versions of organic starch are also frequently used in foods with a low pH. When used in food, organic wheat starch assists with gel formation, viscosity, adhesion, texture, moisture retention, and binding. It can be used as a fat substitute. Organic wheat starch further works as a stabilizer, clouding, emulsifier, or glazing agent.

Organic Wheat Derivatives Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

SACCHETTO SPA; Cargill, Incorporated; ETEA S.R.L.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG; Kröner-Starke Bio; Amylon; Manildra Group; Ulrick & Short Limited; and Tate & Lyle PLC are among the key players in the global Organic Wheat Derivatives market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

