Epitaxial Wafer Market – Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, Share, and Growth Opportunities Forecast 2021 – 2026

Epitaxial Wafer Market To Surpass US$ 7.8 Billion by 2026” — Coherent Market Insights

The "Global Epitaxial Wafer market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Epitaxial Wafer market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

global Epitaxial Wafer market was valued at US$ 2.79 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 7.83 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period

An epitaxial wafer (also called epi wafer, epi-wafer, or epiwafer) is a wafer of semiconducting material made by epitaxial growth (epitaxy) for use in photonics, microelectronics, spintronics, or photovoltaics. The epi layer may be the same material as the substrate, typically monocrystaline silicon, or it may be a more exotic material with specific desirable qualities. The market for epitaxial wafer is segmented on the basis of deposition type which includes heteroepitaxy and homeoepitaxy, which are the two prime methods used for epitaxial deposition. A film or layer is deposited on a substrate of dissimilar composition and is known as heteroepitaxy deposition. Laying a film or layer on a surface or substrate of a similar level of conformation is known as homoepitaxy. Growing demand for high end semiconductor equipment and devices and energy efficient LED lights is fueling growth of the market for epi wafer Market, globally. Increasing focus on reducing the overall consumption of electricity along with growing awareness of green technology among consumers have compelled manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly and energy-efficient lighting for example LED lighting.

Major Key players in this Market:

EpiWorks Inc., Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd., Nichia Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Siltronic AG, Desert Silicon Inc., Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd. Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc.IQE plc. , Jenoptic AG, MOSPEC Semiconductor Corporation, Norstel AB, Ommic S.A., Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc. ,SVT Associates Inc. Universal Wafer Inc., Wafer Works Corporation, Xiamen Powerway Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., and Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co. Ltd.

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Epitaxial Wafer market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Some of the major factors responsible for growing dependence on epitaxial deposition are reduction in the device failure at the time of implementation, and inspection of the epitaxial layer which makes it free of imperfections. For instance, it has been observed that the addition of an epitaxial layer on a transistor raises its breakdown voltage and increases the transistor's switching speed. Furthermore, some of the benefits of epitaxial wafers include controlled doping profile in a device structure and better physical properties. Homoepitaxy is when the same material (or polytype) as the substrate is grown for example: Si on Si, 4H-SiC on 4H-SiC. Heteroepitaxy is when a different material (or polytype) from the substrate is grown for example: GaN on sapphire, 3C-SiC on 6H-SiC.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

