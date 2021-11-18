Sustainable Swimwear Brand Le Physique Apparel Debuts New Collection Resort 2.0 to Empower Women of All Shapes & Sizes
Le Physique Apparel, offers flattering, comfortable, and functional swimwear and activewear and born out of the founder’s passion for wellness and lifestyle.
Sexy and sustainable, many of our pieces are made of recycled nylon - which is comprised of abandoned fishing nets, discarded carpet, and other items that would normally go in a landfill.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethical Swimwear can be sexy, flattering to the shape, sustainable, and impactful.
— Christina Vasileiou
Female entrepreneur Christina Vasileiou, hailing from Vancouver, Canada, founded an e-commerce business with both style and impact top of mind. This brand, Le Physique Apparel, offers flattering, comfortable, and functional swimwear and activewear. The brand was born out of the founder’s passion for wellness and lifestyle.
Though looking great is often a top priority for female consumers, knowing whether pieces are made ethically is just as important. Le Physique Apparel’s pieces are made out of sustainable materials and ethically produced in Indonesia. Packaging, likewise, is sustainable and constructed out of plastic-free material.
Le Physique Apparel contributes to local communities in Indonesia, supporting initiatives and paying workers fair wages. Women are given an alternative to fast fashion and are enabled to make a more conscientious shopping choice. Le Physique and its premier collection Resort 2.0 is making its debut this November, with pre-sales going up on November 18th and expedited shipping beginning December 7th.
The Resort 2.0 collection will start with limited items in its initial phase. Consumers can expect beautifully crafted winter colour schemes and comfort without compromising sexiness. These pieces are perfect for winter vacationers visiting the pool, hot tub, or sauna. Each season Le Physique Apparel will showcase unique designs fitting each time of year, prioritizing colour, aesthetics, and fit for diverse body types.
“Sexy and sustainable, many of our pieces are made of recycled nylon - which is comprised of abandoned fishing nets, discarded carpet, and other items that would normally go in a landfill. Designed in Vancouver and ethically made in Indonesia, you can feel good about wearing our items knowing that you are not supporting the fast fashion industry,” commented Vasileiou.
Their newest one-pieces come in the colour 'skin'. Le Physique's Resort 2.0 pieces wear like a second skin - comfortable, soft, and fast-drying. The muted tones and colours inspired by nature exude sex appeal and are flattering for every body type.
“Colour, comfort, and style. That's what Le Physique Apparel is all about - making you look and feel your best in your everyday life,” she added.
The brand will expand its scope into different facets of the fashion industry, disrupting the cycle of fast fashion. Fast fashion has led to a humanitarian crisis for workers’ rights and has caused chemically-laden clothing to pile up in landfills creating a more toxic world.
Le Physique’s foray into sustainable, ecologically sound items will give consumers another option in an eco-friendly fashion with a humanitarian focus. Visit here to view the Resort 2.0 swimwear collection.
About: Le Physique Apparel is a fashion brand with a strong belief in exercise and self-care. New to the fashion industry, they provide women with accessible activewear and swimwear. Their latest passion is ethically made swimwear made from sustainably sourced materials. Woman-founded and woman-run Le Physique Apparel understands the importance of giving women more options for their fashion choices and is good for the mind, body, soul, and environment.
