Over 1,800 Worldwide buyers attend Bangladesh’s Online Sourcing Exhibition - Sourcing Bangladesh 2021 Virtual Edition

Bangladesh exports to 202 countries & territories of the world, has the highest growth rate in South Asia, and is one of the fastest-growing economies of the World” — A. H. M. Ahsan, Vice Chairman & CEO - EPB

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized by the Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh (EPB), Sourcing Bangladesh 2021 Virtual Edition is a unique 7-day B2B Online Virtual Networking and Sourcing platform, showcasing Manufacturers, Exporters & Service Providers from Bangladesh from 13 Trade sectors, being held from 15th to 21st November 2021. The Online Exhibition runs daily from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm (Bangladesh time, GMT +6)

Bangladesh exports to 202 countries and territories of the world. Bangladesh has the highest growth rate in South Asia and is one of the fastest-growing economies of the World with Exports growing at 8.6% every year. The volume of merchandise and service export in terms of value was 45,367.8 million in the concluding FY 2020-2021. The growth of export is also phenomenal. Due to the fallout of covid like other dominant economies, Bangladesh was also affected but in the FY 2020-2021 Bangladesh rebounded and registered 15.10% growth.

Due to the global pandemic situation caused by COVID-19, physical trade fairs in various important business hubs of the world have come to a standstill. The Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh has thus organized the Online Sourcing Exhibition "Sourcing Bangladesh 2021 – Virtual Edition". It is an excellent opportunity for Commodity and Service Exporters of Bangladesh to connect with foreign buyers with life-like communication features. The Online Sourcing Exhibition has received a great response from Worldwide buyers with over 1,800 Buyers attending this Online Exhibition from 52 countries.

On the sidelines of Sourcing Bangladesh 2021 Virtual Edition, several Webinars are also being held organized by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and Industry Associations like Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BKMEA), SME Foundation, Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BPGMEA), India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IBCCI), Bangladesh - China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCCI), Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners Association (BEIOA), Walton Corporation Ltd., Bangladesh Jute Diversified Products Manufacturers & Exporters Association.

Sourcing Bangladesh 2021 – Virtual Edition" features virtual booths, digital display of Exhibits, Brochures, Audio and Visual presentation, Live chat, as well as virtual B2B meetings and webinars. In addition, there will be a buyer-seller database on the fair website. The main purpose of this Online Sourcing Exhibition on a Virtual Platform is to bring forward Bangladesh Manufacturers and Exporters' strength to the world. The Online Sourcing Exhibition will also arrange Matchmaking of local exporters with potential foreign buyers and to connect with foreign buyers with a life-like user experience with features like Live Chat, Call, or Video Conference.

Sourcing Bangladesh 2021 - Virtual Edition B2B Online Sourcing Exhibition is focused on the major export sectors of Bangladesh, namely: Apparels / Clothing, Leather & Leather Products, Jute & Jute Products, Home Decor & Home-textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Agro and Agro-processed Products (Frozen Food included), Plastics, Light Engineering Products, Electric, and Electronics; IT, ICT & Software Outsourcing; Furniture, Ceramics, and Handicrafts. The Sellers & Buyers can also be connected on this Virtual Platform even after the ending of the Online show on 21st November 2021.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd. Bangladesh And Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Bangladesh are the Sponsors of the Sourcing Bangladesh 2021 Virtual Edition Online Sourcing Exhibition.

The Sourcing Bangladesh 2021 Virtual Edition Online Sourcing Exhibition is entirely Managed by the International Trade Show Organizer CEMS-Global.

