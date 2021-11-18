Paul Froio on Recent Trends in Athletic Footwear
Paul Froio discussed Recent Trends in Athletic FootwearCOHASSET, MA, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Froio is a business executive with nearly 30 years of experience in athletic footwear and apparel. Over the years, he's seen a lot of trends in the athletic footwear space come and go.
We asked Paul Froio to tell us about some of the more interesting athletic footwear trends that have come and gone over the years. Here is some of what we talked about.
Anyone more than 35 years old may remember Reebok Pump of the early 90's. If you're a sneaker collector, you've most likely purchased a pair of these retro basketball or tennis styles the Brand has re-introduced in recent years. Over three decades of love for the Pump goes to show that while trends change, innovative technology never goes out of style.
High Fashion Crossovers
Christian Dior and Air Jordan have collaborated to create a shoe that attempts to appeal to sports aficionados with a taste for high fashion. Whether or not they will be good on the court is unknown. But they will certainly tick all the boxes for conspicuous consumption.
Gorged on Gor-Tex
Gor-Tex is known to be a durable and reliable weatherproof material that also has enough elasticity to be quite useful for sports applications, Paul Froio explains. It's very versatile in terms of looks and can be used to produce a wide range of styles. Gore-Tex is as trend relevant to the high fashion sneaker collector as it is a credible technology for mountain climbers, and out door enthusiasts.
Retro Madness
Older fashions are a constant resource of ideas that are proven to have been popular and that may be popular again. The simplicity of retro running shoes, with recognizable designs, and rubber outsoles are as on trend today, as they were 20-30 years ago.
Texture
Suede, corduroy, and similar textured materials are often sought after by those who want the performance and comfort of a running shoe with a more sensible design for use at work or elsewhere.
High-Performance Runners
There's always room in the athletic footwear industry for high-tech running shoes. Often high on the price spectrum, Paul Froio tells us, performance running shoes are high tech and are made to perform as such. Currently, high tech models with relevant and trendy colors are equally relevant to consumers looking for style.
Paul Froio tells us that innovative technology will always be relevant, but that functional design will also never fade. As much as people want to be in lock-step with what's popular, there will always be buyers who want a shoe that actually supports athletic activity. There is room in athletic footwear for style, and performance as consumers look to buy for different reasons. Shoes which can hit on both trend and performance are more likely to be a home run!
