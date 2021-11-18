IoT in Construction Market Worth $19,039.8 Million in 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Iot In Construction Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT in construction aims at connecting construction sites with IoT technologies and solutions to obtain maximum productivities. IoT technologies such as smart wearables, sensors, RFID tags, building information modelling, augmented reality, and others assist in recognizing potential risks in construction projects as well as deliver enhanced productivities, efficient project management, and optimized use of resources.

For instance, the adoption of new IoT in construction market trends such as wearable technologies including smart helmet, smart glasses, sensible wearables, and others have augmented workplace satisfaction by 3.5% and propelled productivity by 8.5% on construction sites.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “IoT in Construction Market by Application, End User, and Components: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global IoT in construction market size is expected to reach $19,039.9 million in 2027 from $8,179.9 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for a 45.6% share of the global market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the market mainly due to halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased construction processes. In addition, the major end-user companies located in countries such as the U.S., China, Germany, the UK, and others are also facing financial impacts due to halted production, which is likely to hinder the IoT in construction market growth during 2020.

Key Players

Trimble, Inc.

Pillar Technologies Inc.

Triax Technologies, Inc.

AOMS Technologies

Topcon Corporation

Hilti Corporation

Autodesk, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Hexagon AB

CalAmp Corporation

Key Market Segments

By Application

Asset Monitoring

Predictive Maintenance

Fleet management

Wearables

Others

By End-User

Residential

Non-residential

By Components

Hardware

Software

Connectivity

Services

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

