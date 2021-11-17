When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Mountain Meadow Herbs of Somers, MT is recalling 54 bottles (total 240 capsules per bottle) of Mountain Meadow Herbs brand Candida Flush, Lot# 0120011Q. Some bottles from this Lot have become pressurized over time in storage . When opened, the product may forcefully expel air as well as portions of capsules and powder. This may result in customers sustaining injuries to their hands and eyes, which may require medical attention.

Product was distributed to retailers in IN, MN, MT, NY, TN and in Ontario of Canada. Product was sold directly to consumers in IN, KY, MN, MO, MT, NE, OH, PA, VA, and WI.

The affected Candida Flush has the UPC 8 13086 01593 2, Lot #012001l Q, Exp 12/22. See label below.

No illnesses or serious injuries have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of an internal investigation stemming from a customer complaint which revealed that the finished products were becoming pressurized over time. The firm is still conducting the root cause investigation.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

If you have any of these products, please dispose of them immediately. Customers with questions can contact the firm at 1-888-528-8615, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm MT, or send email to info@mmherbs.com.