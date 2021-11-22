One Year Anniversary of Belle Vie Residential Care Facility for At-risk Young Women
The One Year Anniversary of Belle Vie Residential Care Facility for At-risk Young WomenMYRTLE, MISSOURI, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master’s Ranch Christian Academy (MRCA)—a residential care facility for adolescent young men and women domiciled in Couch, MO—is proud to announce the completion of one full year of service for at-risk young women.
Master’s Ranch Girl’s Academy at Belle Vie is an all-girls boarding school that provides effective Christian counseling and specialized care for at-risk young women and their families. Residents live, learn, and heal in a safe, supportive environment that encourages personal growth in all aspects of life. Dedicated and highly trained staff and counselors help at-risk girls experience a balance of discipline and training in an atmosphere of love and acceptance. Belle Vie is a place where purpose and healing are on full display.
Young ladies in residence at Belle Vie are expected to:
stay sober
rise at an appropriate time
care for their hygiene needs
do chores without bickering and push-back
attend school and perform well
socialize and normalize with others
cook and clean
do homework
find suitable hobbies
retire at appropriate times
treat themselves and others with respect and honor
assume God has something to say about their life going forward
Belle Vie is a place where hope is on full display.
The staff is all smart, American-kid savvy professionals who love the Lord Jesus Christ. They work to create an atmosphere that expects and encourages personal growth. Shenanigans, laziness, and outright cynicism are not permitted.
Amanda Buchanan, Site and Managing Director of the Belle Vie Facility, stated:
“In the last year, we served 16 young ladies. One girl aged out at 18 and is now living a productive and normal life. We have our very first graduation ceremony planned for others at the end of October 2021. We are proud of the work that we are able to do with these at-risk young women. Seeing their lives return to calm and normal is a true blessing.”
If your at-risk young lady is struggling and you find yourself needing help, please reach out.
