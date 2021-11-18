Amazing Baby Announces Launch of New Amazing Baby App for iPhone and Android

The app is a memory-time-capsule companion for parents and their babies as they grow into adulthood.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amazing Baby , LLC announces today that it has launched the Amazing Baby app on Google Play and the App Store.Amazing Baby is a secure platform designed to help parents capture everyday moments in their child’s life using text, photo, audio, and video messages. Through this ground-breaking app, parents, soon-to-be parents, and loved ones have once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to say something to their child they’ll remember forever.According to the company, the Amazing Baby app is the first platform of its kind to offer such a comprehensive memory-time-capsule to parents. With the app, parents can create audio/video messages and upload photos to their Amazing Baby App as they progress through childhood. They can capture moments that take their breath away, create messages, and much more. Then, when the time is right, those special memories can be shared with their child – for example, on their child’s 18th birthday.What sets the company apart is that Amazing Baby is minority-owned and founded by a solo parent. “As a mother, I always want my children to know that they are my top priority,” says founder of the company, Crystal King. “This app helps me do that, by allowing me to tell their story - a story where they can hear the sound of my voice and the voices of their loved ones. Additionally, since parents never have enough time to do the things they love, they can leave messages in the moment, through whatever medium they choose. You don’t ever have to worry about forgetting precious moments again! Truthfully, I’m excited to hear how Amazing Baby has helped other parents achieve their parenting goals.”“Not only that,” King continues, “but, according to a Harvard research study, capturing special moments helps to create a happy baby and improves their well-being, which extends well into adulthood. It is also critical to capture these moments because, sadly, there are no guarantees that tomorrow is promised. Through the app, parents can show their kids how much they love them in a timely and secure manner.”Over the next few months, Amazing Baby will be providing parenting hacks through social media #amazingbabyapp. In the meantime, readers and interested parties can view the Amazing Baby Blog , which boasts a wide variety of well-researched and insightful blogs filled with parenting hacks.The app is available for free, with the option for paid in-app upgrades, and can be downloaded on Google Play and the App Store.For additional information, visit amazing.baby and follow the Amazing Baby app on Facebook @TheAmazingBabyApp , Instagram @amazingbabyapp , and their blog site www.amazingbaby.app About Amazing BabyAmazing Baby is an app that allows parents to build a legacy their children will remember. Helping parents capture those everyday moments in their children’s lives using text, photo, audio and video messages, the app is known for its ability to have messages created today and be delivered in the future. In life, there is no pause button where you can relive favorite moments; with the Amazing Baby app, there is.The platform was founded by Crystal King who left the corporate world and became an entrepreneur. She desired the flexibility to work around her children’s unpredictable schedules, while earning an income to support her family as a single mother.