Neglected Tropical Diseases Are No Longer Solely a Tropical Concern, Dr. Kishor Wasan Says

Dr. Kishor Wasan Spoke On Neglected Tropical Diseases Are No Longer Solely a Tropical ConcernSASKATOON, SK, CANADA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology in the Department of Urologic Sciences of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia and Science Director for Skymount Medical US Dr. Kishor Wasan has made neglected global diseases a key focus of his career.
Neglected global diseases affect over one billion people worldwide. Many of the people who suffer from these conditions once identified as neglected "tropical" diseases live in poverty. Even though medications for neglected global diseases can help hundreds of thousands or even millions of people, the consumers of those medications and their national health systems do not have the resources to make pharmaceutical development profitable. Developing drugs for neglected global disease has required investment from governments of wealthy nations and wealthy individuals not seeking profit in the process.
One such neglected global disease is leishmaniasis. It can cause mutilating skin ulceration or potentially fatal systemic illness. There are more than 12 million infected people worldwide, and between 0.9 and 1.6 million new cases each year. Between 20,000 and 30,000 people die of the disease very year, and up to 350 million people are at risk of infection.
The astonishing reality of this neglected global disease in 2021 is that there are periodic outbreaks of leishmaniasis in the United States among people who have not traveled outside the United States. These cases occur in the border state of Texas and nearby Oklahoma, but as far north as Pennsylvania. Canine leishmaniasis has been detected in two Canadian provinces and 18 state of the United States.
The reality of the twenty-first century is that any disease can have global impact. Neglected global diseases are no longer confined to the tropics. And holistic approaches to the public health issues they raise cannot be confined to developing economies.
Dr. Kishor Wasan is an advocate on new therapeutics. He received funding provided by the Consortium for Parasitic Drug Development via the Bill/Melinda Gates Foundation) toward the development of a safe and efficacious oral lipid-based amphotericin B formulation to treat systemic fungal infections and leishmaniasis.
But Dr. Wasan does not believe that new pharmaceutics are enough. Wasan advocates finding remedies for the non-medical determinants of disease. Both the pathogen and the economic conditions that contribute to the spread of the pathogen must be corrected to bring the disease under control.
Both Canada and the United States can make the most advanced therapeutics for conditions like leishmaniasis readily available. But advanced nations like Canada and the United States will also need to understand the social determinants of neglected global diseases to maintain health in an increasingly interconnected world.
