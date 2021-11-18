Submit Release
Application Period Open for Coveted KDWP Commission Big Game Permits

For Immediate Release: November 17, 2021

Contact: Nadia Reimer, Chief of Public Affairs (785) 338-3036 nadia.reimer@ks.gov

PRATT – Local chapters of nonprofit organizations based or operating in Kansas – that actively promote wildlife conservation and the hunting and fishing heritage – have a special opportunity waiting for them with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) Commission. The Commission Big Game Permit program allows eligible organizations a chance to draw one of seven special big game permits, which can then be sold to raise funding for conservation-based projects. The official drawing will take place at the Commission’s January 13, 2022 public meeting. Applications, which can be obtained from Commission secretary Sheila Kemmis at Sheila.kemmis@ks.gov, must be submitted no later than January 1, 2022. Organizations are not eligible to receive a Commission Big Game Permit more than once in a three-year period. 

One elk, one antelope or up to seven deer permits are issued each year, depending on applicant preference. Deer permits are either-species/either-sex and are valid statewide during any season with legal equipment for that season; and, they do not count against other big game permits the license holder is eligible for.

Once the permit is sold, the cost of the permit, plus 15 percent of the total sale price, is subtracted and kept by the organization, while the remainder is remitted to KDWP with a proposal for a conservation project. When the project is approved, the money is returned to the organization to complete the project. An exception to this procedure would occur if Kansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry (KHFH) is drawn. In that case, KHFH keeps 85 percent of the funds to help pay for processing donated deer.

For more information, contact Kemmis at Sheila.kemmis@ks.gov or (620) 672-0702.

