International Human Rights Day: “What are my 30 Human Rights?” Youth for Human Rights answers the question
Dr. Mary Shuttleworth, Founded Youth for Human Rights International 20 years ago to promote and protect human rights
Daily reports of human rights abuses make learning about and teaching the 30 rights defined in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights vital today
Without knowing your rights, how can you protect them or protect others whose rights are being violated?”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Human Rights Day commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations on December 10th, 1948. Born out of the atrocities and loss of life during World War II, the UDHR is a milestone document that proclaims inalienable rights everyone is entitled to as a human being. And 73 years later, these 30 articles are more relevant than ever.
Youth for Human Rights International was formed 20 years ago and has devoted its energy to teaching the UDHR to the young people of the world and inspiring them to become advocates for tolerance and peace.
Many events are planned around the country including marches, on-line events, and award ceremonies to honor the UDHR on the anniversary of its passage.
Aaron Carson, Vice President of Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC, commented about the work done saying, “For 20 years Youth for Human Rights has worked to make Human Rights a fact in every corner of this planet,” said Carson. “To educate youth and adults on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights; to encourage those in positions of power to disseminate this extremely important message of equality, dignity and respect for one's fellow man.”
Youth for Human Rights International was formed in 2001 to promote and teach the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Surveys at that time revealed that very few people were aware of the UDHR, much less what the 30 human rights named in the Declaration are. YHRI specifically is working to teach the youth of today about human rights and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace.
Youth for Human Rights teaches these rights because as Mr. Carson said, “Without knowing your rights, how can you protect them or protect others whose rights are being violated?”
YHRI believes that children are the future. They need to know their human rights and know that they can take responsibility to protect their own rights and those of others. As youth become aware and active in this cause, the message of human rights will travel far and wide, and someday universal human rights will be a fact, not just an idealistic dream.
The United Nations General Assembly proposed that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights “be disseminated, displayed, read and expounded principally in schools and other educational institutions, without distinction based on the political status of countries or territories” (United Nations, 1948).
Over the last twenty years, YHRI has produced public service announcements about each of the 30 human rights under the UDHR. A booklet for youth which simplifies and communicates these rights has also been published and millions of copies have been distributed around the world. These materials have been translated into 17 languages and offered free to educators, human rights groups and advocates to distribute and use. An Educator’s Guide with easy-to-use lesson plans is offered to teachers for free.
The Youth for Human Rights chapter in Washington, DC, has decided to fight discrimination and violence with the help of YHRI’s online human rights educational tools. They have teamed up with other local organizations and are teaching human rights virtually, as well as distributing human rights information to organizations doing in-person teaching. This training is based on the rights listed in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Each right is explained in detail and in relation to present day human rights abuses.
For a documentary on Youth for Human Rights and its founder Dr. Mary Shuttleworth, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm8M3ojBreI
