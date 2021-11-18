Armis and Nuvolo Strengthen Healthcare Partnership, Improving Data Interoperability
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, US, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic partnership further secures the patient journey by strengthening data sharing and use cases to improve efficiency for Biomed/Clinical Engineering and Information Security teams.
Armis, the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, and Nuvolo, healthcare’s leading Integrated Workplace Technology Solution (IWMS), today announced a strategic partnership to improve the overall risk posture of healthcare organizations. Enhanced data interoperability between Nuvolo’s OT Security and IWMS platforms and the Armis platform, together with data enrichment bi-directionally, better protects healthcare networks from cyber-attacks and improves clinical safety.
“The increased interoperability will further enrich Nuvolo Connected Workplace, by leveraging the Armis platform to perform continuous asset discovery, device vulnerability identification, and threat intelligence contextualization for all devices on the network. This enhancement will greatly help customers drive costs down by improving operational efficiencies regarding asset life cycle management across all industries, not just healthcare,” said Peter Doggart, Chief Strategy Officer at Armis.
The Armis platform secures care delivery through the connectivity between the patient, their clinicians, and the device ecosystem, providing device discovery, monitoring, and behavioral risk assessments, and automatically responds to anomalies that put devices at risk. Nuvolo provides full lifecycle management of enterprise and clinical devices together with appropriate device context and clinical risk profiles. Together, this partnership ensures healthcare organizations are able to leverage their investments in security technologies to respond to prioritized threats efficiently. At the same time, it improves workflows related to the maintenance and management of the healthcare device ecosystem while improving revenue margins through real-time clinical context and utilization data.
“I’m excited to commence this important strategic partnership with Armis,” said Tom Stanford, CEO, Nuvolo. “The asset intensive industries we serve face a growing and pervasive OT cyber security threat. Nuvolo’s innovative OT security orchestration and automated response (OT SOAR) platform combined with Armis Agentless Device Security gives our clients an end-to-end OT security lifecycle solution. This partnership allows our customers to address OT security in the same comprehensive way they manage their IT security risk.”
In healthcare, the vulnerability of a device goes beyond the security risk of the device itself. The impact of a compromised device can affect the continuity of operations, clinical decision support, and ultimately, the safety of care delivery itself. It is critical for healthcare institutions to have full visibility into every device, whether managed, unmanaged, medical or other, both on and off their networks to analyze behavior and identify risks to protect critical patient information and systems from attacks.
The partnership between Armis and Nuvolo features data interoperability related to:
● Device Discovery: The Armis platform’s asset discovery capabilities and expansive device knowledgebase enrich data within Nuvolo for a comprehensive medical device inventory. This improves the confidence of vulnerability and clinical safety-based prioritization, helping security teams triage alerts and prioritize response workflow. Device specific data from Nuvolo helps the Armis platform improve device properties used to calculate the impact of vulnerable software components, aiding security teams with additional visibility into their environment.
● Risk Analysis and Work Order Automation: The Armis platform provides contextual device vulnerability and behavioral data to Nuvolo to aid in risk prioritization and remediation workflows. Enhanced operability between Nuvolo and the Armis platform helps healthcare organizations optimize clinical care by identifying and locating lost medical devices, and by providing clinical utilization insights. Native integration allows response actions to be triggered in either system based on alert sensitivity easing the training burden on operational staff.
● Behavioral Data: The Armis platform enriches device interaction data in Nuvolo that is useful to security teams to understand inter-device dependency and baseline normal traffic communication and data flows between devices. This information is also used to troubleshoot potential issues with medical devices with leading indications of errors manifesting as abnormal network traffic.
● Visibility into the entire healthcare device ecosystem: Data interoperability of Armis Collective Intelligence and the Nuvolo OT Security platform allows for high confidence visibility into devices that are beyond just medical devices yet still impact care. Devices such as building management systems, pneumatic tube controls systems, temperature control devices, etc.
The Armis partner network incorporates hundreds of organizations around the globe, giving the firm and our shared customers scalable services, support and assistance wherever they may be located. To learn more about the Armis partner network click here.
About Armis
Armis the leading unified asset visibility & security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
About Armis
Armis the leading unified asset visibility & security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
