New Haven Barracks / Non-suspicious death investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 21B404625

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Adria Pickin                                      

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 9:45 a.m. Nov. 11, 2021

LOCATION: Wooded area near Pico Mountain Base Lodge, Mendon, VT

INCIDENT: Non-suspicious death Investigation 

 

VICTIM: Paul R. Quicker

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police investigated a non-suspicious death involving a Woodstock resident whose body was found at about 9:45 a.m. Nov. 11, 2021, in the woods near the Pico Mountain Base Lodge in Mendon, Vermont. The victim is identified as Paul R. Quicker, 51, of Woodstock. His body was discovered the morning after family called state police to report him missing. The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Killington Police Department, Killington Fire Department, and Killington Search and Rescue. No further information is available.

 

