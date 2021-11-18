New Haven Barracks / Non-suspicious death investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21B404625
TROOPER: Detective Trooper Adria Pickin
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 9:45 a.m. Nov. 11, 2021
LOCATION: Wooded area near Pico Mountain Base Lodge, Mendon, VT
INCIDENT: Non-suspicious death Investigation
VICTIM: Paul R. Quicker
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police investigated a non-suspicious death involving a Woodstock resident whose body was found at about 9:45 a.m. Nov. 11, 2021, in the woods near the Pico Mountain Base Lodge in Mendon, Vermont. The victim is identified as Paul R. Quicker, 51, of Woodstock. His body was discovered the morning after family called state police to report him missing. The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Killington Police Department, Killington Fire Department, and Killington Search and Rescue. No further information is available.
- 30 -