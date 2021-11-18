Long Valley Health Center partners with BlueStar TeleHealth to deliver Remote Patient Monitoring
Long Valley Health Center to provide remote patient monitoring services through a partnership with BlueStar TeleHealthWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid-19 and the pandemic have led health centers around the country to turn to remote patient monitoring (RPM) because it enables patients to track physical symptoms such as blood pressure while also reducing their potential exposure to the virus. Long Valley Health Center wants to better serve its patients by offering RPM and has chosen to partner with an organization with an established record. BlueStar TeleHealth’s years of experience will support Long Valley Health Center’s ongoing efforts to increase patient access to care. This new program is sponsored by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has required health care providers be more flexible and innovative when it comes to patient care,” said Mauricette Montredon, the new Executive Director of Long Valley Health Center. “Working with BlueStar will allow us to help patients monitor their hypertension outside the clinic in places like their home or while they travel.”
Long Valley Health Center’s medical staff are excited to offer RPM to their patients because they know patients will benefit from BlueStar’s turnkey service and support. This is just one more way Long Valley Health Center is working to bring award-winning services to patients in northern Mendocino County. Call BlueStar TeleHealth at (800) 441-0730 for more program information and eligibility requirements.
About BlueStar TeleHealth
BlueStar provides telehealth services to help clinical caregivers connect with their remote patients. In business since 2013, BlueStar now serves thousands of families across all 50 states. The business is Service-Disabled-Veteran-Owned and certified by the Veterans Administration. Its CEO and COO are retired two-star admirals. BlueStar’s Board of Advisors consists of 15 generals and admirals from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, including doctors and nurses. BlueStar has won commendations from the Small Business Association, the Governor of Maryland, and the Better Business Bureau.
About Long Valley Health Center
Founded by residents in 1978, Long Valley Health Center provides dental, medical, behavioral health, chiropractic, and acupuncture services on site and offers psychiatry, endocrinology, and rheumatology through telemedicine. In an effort to bring quality care to the region, Long Valley Health Center was the first in the state to be recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a patient-centered medical home with fully integrated medical and behavioral health services. Additionally, Long Valley Health Center has won the Silver Award as a Health Center Quality Leader four of the six years the award was offered and is the only health center in Mendocino County to achieve this honor multiple times. Long Valley Health Center is located in Laytonville and is open five days a week.
David Coakley
BlueStar TeleHealth
+1 8003001724
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other