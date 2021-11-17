DDS Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by Hosting Latinx Conference

Washington, DC— In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the DC Department on Disability Services will partner with the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs and various District government agencies to host the third annual Latinx Conference. This all-Spanish language event takes place Thursday, September 30, 10 am - 1 pm. People can participate in one of two ways: In-person at the Franklin D. Reeves Municipal Center, 2000 14th Street, NW, or virtually, via Zoom and on Facebook Live

The Latinx Conference seeks to provide Spanish speaking people with disabilities and their family members access to information, support, and resources in their native language while assisting District agencies in gaining a better understanding of needs and experiences of Latinos with disabilities. Conference topics include:

Autism and other disabilities,

Self-care and resilience, and

The latest information about COVID-19.

Mary’s Center will also host a Pfizer vaccine clinic.

Click here to register for the event. All conference activities will be in conducted in Spanish. ASL and English interpretation will be available. For accommodations or questions, contact [email protected] or 202-257-6698.

For more information, contact Public Information Specialist [email protected] or 202-664-2162

