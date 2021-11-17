TV Analytics Industry to Reach $6,810.15 Million by 2026- 17.8% CAGR

TV Analytics Industry

Asia-Pacific region is projected to generate the highest growth rate during the TV Analytics Industry forecast period,

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing use of analytics in the television industry, growth in Android TV, rising trends in video-on-demand (SVoD) platforms, and increasing consumer demand for digital original series are driving the growth of the televisioan analysis market. However, the lack of digital infrastructure and trained professionals in emerging economies is hampering market growth. In addition, significant content growth in the OTT industry is expected to create significant market opportunities.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "TV Analytics Industry by Component, Deployment Model, TV Transmission Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026," the global TV Analytics Industry size was valued at $1,851.00 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $6,810.15 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.8% from 2019 to 2026.

For each component, the software segment gained a significant share of the TV Analytics Industry in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is primarily due to the significant increase in social media use and the positive impact on brand and product marketing. In addition, intensifying business competition that is producing better results is expected to increase the acceptance of television analytics software in the coming years. However, the services segment is expected to experience the highest growth rates over the next few years as it helps organizations run projects efficiently, maximize resource usage, and optimize business operations. As the adoption of television analysis software increases, so does the need for support and maintenance services. This is opportunistic for the television analytics market.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment dominated the global TV Analytics Industry share in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period owing to its advantageous features and flexible pricing. Also, on-premise solutions for over-the-top platforms tend to be reasonably cost-effective in terms of cabling infrastructure and configuration of equipment which again fuels the growth of the market. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the faster and easier service provided by the over-the-top service providers. In addition to this, major online content providers are collecting their audience data through their smartphone applications. The collected data will help them in analyzing the customer behavior and improving their Return on Investment (RoI). The adoption of Cloud TV analytics is increasing as it offers an easy way to collect and segment data based on different demographics, which helps in better decision-making process based on the trends.

In terms of application, the content development & broadcasting segment is expected to witness high adoption of TV analytics solutions and services. The dominance of this industry is due to inflow of data pertaining to increase in the number of viewers. Also, the more the TV becomes digital as well as smarter, it is expected to generate a large amount of data, which is expected to shape the future of the media & entertainment industry vertical. In addition to this, the viewing preferences of users have transformed immensely which have generated the need to personalize key genres such as kids, entertainment, sports, and others which further the growth of the market.

Key Findings of the Study:

• Based on component, the software segment dominated the global TV Analytics Industry in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years.

• Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years.

• On the basis of TV transmission type, the Cable TV dominated the global TV Analytics Industry in 2018 and it is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• In terms of application, the content development & broadcasting segment dominated the global TV Analytics Industry analysis in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period.

Some of the key TV analytics industry players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Google LLC, DC Analytics, Adobe Systems Inc, Edgeware AB, Amobee, Realytics, Tvsquared, Parrot Analytics, and Clarivoy.

