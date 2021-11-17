Telecom Analytics Industry to Generate $9.89 Billion by 2026, Claims AMR

Telecom Analytics Industry

Telecom analytics Industry vendors are advancing their product offerings to better cater to their customer needs, thus offering better capacity planning.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telecommunications analysis includes advanced business intelligence technologies that combine to complete the complex needs of telecommunications organizations. This includes reducing cancellations and fraud, increasing sales, improving risk management and reducing operating costs. In addition, this telecommunications analysis enables trend analysis and automated suggestions to resolve frequent complaints based on previhously stored data and their solutions, driving market growth. In addition, the adoption of customer-centric strategies and a greater focus on the need for network optimization drive market growth.

The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in various aspects of the telecommunications business to improve the customer experience, and predictive maintenance to improve network reliability are favorable opportunities for the telecommunications analytics market during the forecast period. Is expected to provide. In addition, market players are adopting a variety of business strategies to strengthen their market presence and increase market penetration. AI-based predictive analytics helps telcos provide better service by proactively resolving communication hardware. It monitors the condition of equipment and predicts disasters based on patterns.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Telecom Analytics Industry by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global market was valued at $3.52 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $9.89 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The cloud segment will dominate the telecommunications analytics market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is due to the key benefits that cloud-based software offers to businesses, such as unlimited accessibility, low cost, and ease of deployment. Cloud implementations are expected to gain momentum over the next few years due to the need for agility, increased scalability, and the increased amount of data generated in the telecommunications sector.

The network management segment will account for the majority of the global telecommunications analytics market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its advantage over the forecast period. However, as the telecommunications industry is exposed to the threat of cyberattacks and data breaches, the risk and compliance segment is expected to experience the highest growth rates.

Region wise, the global market was dominated by North America in 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the Telecom Analytics Industry growth in this region include surge in adoption of advanced technologies such as AI & machine learning by telecom operators in this region, great awareness about the advantages of adopting big data analytics among CSPs, presence of fastest connectivity services and major adoption of 5G and presence of large number of key vendors in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth, owing to continuous increase in number of mobile device users, rise in number of internet subscribers, and surge in competition among telecom operators to offer faster connectivity in cheaper rates, and others. In addition, increase in spending for customer experience by telecom organizations across the developing countries such as India and Japan boosts the market growth.

Key Findings of the Study

• Depending on component, the solution segment led the Telecom Analytics Industry size in terms of revenue in 2018.

• By deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018.

• Based on organization size, large enterprises dominated the Telecom Analytics Industry share in year 2018.

• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the Telecom Analytics Industry forecast period.

• Depending on application, the network management segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

The global Telecom Analytics Industry analysis includes some of the key market players such as SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute, Teradata, Tibco, Adobe, Cisco, IBM, Tableau, and Sisense.

