Silver Maple Dental Celebrates 6 Years as a Practice!

RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Maple Dental - Family and Cosmetic Dentistry located in Richmond Hill, Ontario, has recently celebrated 6 years in practice! Not only has opening and established her own practice been a dream come true, caring for her patients has been one of her many passions. Dr. Nazli Sheibani took a leap of faith to open her practice following the birth of her first daughter, Lily. Dr. Nazli Sheibani has an amazing team around her including her husband Dr. Reza Barimani and her dedicated dental staff.

The patients of Silver Maple Dental have grown with the practice, which is an amazing accomplishment. Patients who came in as young adults eventually got married and brought their kids to Silver Maple Dental. This type of growth and development is rewarding to witness, and the team could not be happier to welcome their patients year after year.

Another amazing quality of this dentist in Richmond Hill is its commitment to patients. They truly believe in putting their patient's needs first with honest, high-quality care. Serving the community year after year has been their pride and joy.



What Makes Them Different?

The answer is simple, they are a dental clinic committed to patients. A passion for caring for patients and unmatched quality is what sets Silver Maple Dental apart.

Dr. Nazli attended Tehran Azad University and earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery in 2001. She furthered her studies by completing a 3-year specialty program in Restorative and Cosmetic Dentistry. This training has allowed her a unique set of skills geared towards patients who require reconstructive and cosmetic dental procedures.



Highest Standards of Care and Ethics Richmond Hill Dentistry

The services offered at Silver Maple Dental are extensive. They include Children's Dentistry, Snore Guards, Cosmetic Dentistry, Extractions, Dentures, Oral Cancer Screenings, Sedation Density, Dental Bridges, Dental Crowns, TMJ Treatment, Root Canals, Orthodontics, Gum Graft and Emergency Dental Care. Let's take a look at a few of these services and exactly how they benefit patients.



Children's Dentistry: Children need to see the dentist regularly to care for their oral health. Silver Maple Dental does everything in its power to make children feel welcomed and at ease in the office. They actually use a wonderful technique called "Tell, Show, Do." This technique is so effective because it explains all the steps of the process to the child before anything goes in their mouth. This works wonders to keep the child relaxed and helps them contribute to their oral health. They have the expertise needed to monitor jaw & teeth development in children to make sure future extensive orthodontic treatments are significantly reduced or eliminated.



Cosmetic Dentistry: Cosmetic dentistry seems to be all the talk nowadays. From teeth whitening to porcelain veneers and bonding, cosmetic dental procedures have been on the rise by 200% in the past 5 years according to the AACD. Silver Maple Dental offers Professional Teeth Whitening with results in one hour. They also have an at-home system for patients who are more comfortable doing the process in their homes. This includes a custom-made tray and whitening gel. Porcelain veneers are made of thin porcelain that is customized to patients' teeth. They are strong and durable. Lastly, dental bonding, also known as composite veneers, are extremely popular for their cost-effectiveness. Composite veneers are a great option for patients who are not yet ready for porcelain veneers.



Oral Cancer Screening: This type of screening is extremely important to the health and well-being of patients. Not only will oral cancer screening detect disease early on, but also dramatically increase the likelihood of successful treatment.



TMJ Treatment: TMJ is a condition that causes tenderness in the jaw, making it hard to open all the way. This condition is also associated with facial pain, headaches, and joint clicking. While TMJ can be caused by many things, the most common include an injury to the face or jaw, a clenching jaw, whiplash, and grinding teeth. Silver Maple Dental works with their TMJ patients to bring them comfort and ease, offering both simple and extensive solutions for their condition.



Experience the Difference

Silver Maple Dental is committed to the highest standards of care and ethics. They are a premier dental in Richmond Hill. Feel free to browse their website https://www.silvermapledental.ca with before and after result photos of real patients and learn more about the Silver Maple Dental team and staff.

