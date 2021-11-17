Data Fabric Industry to Garner $4,546.9 Million by 2026, Huge Opportunity For Investors

Data Fabric Industry

North America dominated the Data Fabric Industry in 2018, and like to be dominant by period. Asia-Pacific registered the highest CAGR with significant growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Materials is an integrated platform with an unstructured type of infrastructure and a set of architectures and data services that provide diverse data management needs to provide accurate levels of IT services across data resources. is. In the age of digital transformation, data analysis has become an important process that enables the smooth flow of information and enables new contacts with customers through technology. Therefore, data materials have become an innovative opportunity to improve business agility.

The growth of cloud space has required service providers to redesign their storage platforms. The redesigned storage was chosen to meet the service provider's business client's demands for high capacity, durability, performance, and availability while maintaining the position of data transfer and storage security. Databases are primarily used as restructuring solutions in the form of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platforms because of their flexibility, scalability, and replication benefits. This is a key driver of the growth of the global data fabric industry during the forecast period.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Data Fabric Industry by Deployment, Type, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the Data Fabric Industry size was valued at $812.6 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4,546.9 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on deployment, the cloud segment dominated the overall Data Fabric Industry in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of cloud deployment across the globe among various industry verticals as a scalable and on-demand data storage option. As data fabric can encompass a wide variety of data sources on disparate locations the deployment of data fabric solutions for cloud data is expected to rise significantly in the coming years among cloud service providers. This is expected to boost the Data Fabric Industry growth.

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) is a dominating sector in terms of technological adoption to gain highest competitive advantage. With rise in need to make smart decisions on the basis of heterogeneous data analysis which is gathered from a variety of sources, such as smartphones, IoT devices, social networks, rich media, and transaction systems, BFSI are embracing innovative solutions that deliver services at ease and speed. This has proliferated the demand for data fabric as it is capable to fulfill the needs of modern analytic, applications, and operational use cases that incorporates data from diverse sources such as files; tables; streams; logs; messaging; rich media, i.e., images, audio and video, and containers. Moreover, retail sector is expected to embrace the modern architecture functionality that offers scalable data analysis as the e-commerce activities are increasing the volume of data silos generated by these activities. This in turn creates lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the Data Fabric Industry trends.

Key Findings of the Data Fabric Industry:

• By deployment, the cloud segment dominated the Data Fabric Industry. However, the On-premise segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the data fabric industry.

• Based on type, the disk-based data fabric segment accounted for the highest revenue dominated the Data Fabric Industry share in 2018.

• Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprises generated the highest revenue in 2018. However, small and medium enterprises segment is expected to witness considerable growth in the near future.

• Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment generated the highest revenue in 2018. However, manufacturing is expected to witness considerable growth in the near future.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in terms of CAGR in the upcoming years.

Some of the major players profiled in the Data Fabric Industry analysis include Denodo Technologies, Global IDs., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Software AG, Splunk Inc., and Talend. Major players operating in this market have witnessed high growth in demand for cross-platform data management solutions especially due to growing disparate data sources in digital era.

