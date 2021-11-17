Submit Release
Kick Off the Holiday Season at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market

South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – November 17, 2021

FLORENCE – The Pee Dee State Farmers Market is gearing up for the holidays with our Christmas Market on December 4-5, 2021.

This seasonal shopping event will feature local arts, craft, and décor vendors. Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will be served as guests stroll the aisles of our open-air market. Christmas trees, garland, wreaths, and seasonal produce will be available to purchase as well.

The event runs Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The Pee Dee State Farmers Market is at 2513 West Lucas St. in Florence. For more information, contact Market Manager Bob Sager at bsager@scda.sc.gov or 843-665-5154.

