Travel Advisory: Additional Lane Shifts and Route 146 Exit Changes Start November 18 on I-95 in Providence

As part of its ongoing $265 million Providence Viaduct Northbound project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will implement new lane shifts for portions of I-95 North and South in Providence beginning on Thursday night, November 18. RIDOT also will modify I-95 North at Exit 23 (Route 146/State Offices) and install barriers to separate traffic taking the exit from I-95 North through traffic.

All lanes of travel on I-95 in the area of the Smith Street and Charles Street overpasses will shift to the left. Changes will take place Thursday night for I-95 South and Friday night, November 19 for I-95 North with lane closures both nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. This will provide space for continued construction of a new bridge for Route 146 North, also part of the Viaduct project.

The barrier placement at Exit 23 will prohibit any last-minute lane changes at the split, which is now defined by pavement markings. Drivers should not slow down or suddenly change lanes at the split, as this unsafe behavior will cause traffic delays and could lead to a crash.

In addition to replacing the nearly 1,300-foot long I-95 North Viaduct, the project will rebuild 10 additional bridges, many of which are of critical safety concern. It also will correct inefficiencies, congestion and safety issues along this part of I-95. The Viaduct carries more than 220,000 vehicles per day over numerous local roads and highway ramps, Amtrak's Northeast Corridor and the Woonasquatucket River. It is the busiest section of I-95 in Rhode Island and one of the most heavily trafficked highway bridges on the East Coast. More project information is available at www.ridot.net/ProvidenceViaduct.

Construction on the entire project will be complete in 2025.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Providence Viaduct Northbound project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.