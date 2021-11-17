"MATTER VAULT PARTY - THE NFT OF TOMORROW"
EINPresswire.com/ -- As a new era of asset ownership emerges, Matter Vault is reinventing asset protection and storage for high value belongings.
In short, Matter Vault allows users to back Non-fungible tokens (NFT) with a physical asset, allowing it to trade freely on the blockchain while simultaneously protecting your physical assets.
Once the physical item is stored in the Matter Vault, ownership of the NFT represents ownership of the physical item. This allows for efficient trading of the physical asset without the pain points of current physical asset trading.
Recently, Matter Vault has acquired space at 9 Dekalb Avenue. Home to 117 years of secrets and stories, a hidden bank vault situated at the base of Brooklyn’s very first supertall skyscraper is the first physical NFT vault.
Matter Vault celebrated their acquisition of their bank vault at 9 Dekalb Avenue and NFT NYC, the only way one can - with a vault party. 25,000 square feet of space, 135 feet of custom artwork auctioned off as NFTs, 500 of the biggest change makers in the NFT space, and multiple live DJs with a special guest performance.
The event which took place on November 3 2021 and was co-sponsored by Coinbase, featured multiple live DJs, an art auction, and interactive projection mapping throughout the space. Amongst the DJs were Clarian, Young & Sick, and Blond:ish, all of whom are making waves in the NFT industry through music and art.
For more information about Matter Vault, visit www.mattervault.co and @mattervault on Twitter and Instagram.
Stephen Silber
