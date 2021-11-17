TOP FEMALE ATHLETE ENTREPRENEURS TAP OBSESH TO FURTHER MONETIZE THEIR NAME, IMAGE AND LIKENESS
Obsesh gives professional and NCAA athletes, especially women in sports, a single destination to grow, own, and monetize in the new $100 Billion Creator Economy
“Women need to stand out and invest in their own brand in today’s society, but you can’t always do it alone.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsesh, the leading sports marketplace for athletes to connect with fans, continues to line-up top female athlete entrepreneurs looking for a competitive advantage when it comes to monetizing their name, image and likeness in the new $100 billion creator economy.
— Tracy Benson, CEO and Cofounder
Some of the top female athletes on the Obsesh platform include 2x Ironman World Champion, Siri Lindley, WBNA star, UCLA Women’s Basketball Alumni and Obsesh Athlete Advisor, Monique Billings, Pro Snowboarder, Erika Vikander, Gravel World Champion, Alison Tetrick, 2x Olympian Pro Sprinter Khamica Bingham, 2x Paralympian in Wheelchair Tennis Dana Mathewson, Pro Cross Country Skier Margie Freed, Pro Golfer Julie Houston, U.S. Olympian - Heptathlon Chantae McMillan, Division I Volleyball Player, Colgate University, Julia Kurowski, and more.
Obsesh is a centralized marketplace that allows fans to book the world’s most talented athletes and get access to training, tips, and pro feedback easily with a few taps on their phone. Users create an account and browse a marketplace to learn from the pros like how to train smarter, improve speed and agility, increase one's vertical, and learn new specialized skills. Ultimately, Obsesh bridges the gap between fans and athletes, giving the athlete the opportunity to monetize their talents and make money on their own terms.
Obsesh Cofounder and CEO, Tracy Benson, joined 2x WNBA Champion, Atlanta Dream Co-Owner, Entrepreneur and Investor, Renee Montgomery, at this year’s Web Summit in Lisbon, hailed as the largest technology conference in the world, to speak on the topic of “Women Athletes are the Next Sporting Empire.”
“Women need to stand out and invest in their own brand in today’s society, but you can’t always do it alone,” said Benson. “Obsesh gives women in sports not only more control, but the ability to monetize, to build a business, and to feel like they have a huge cohort of other women supporting them along the way. The future of equality in sports depends on it.”
For professional and NCAA athletes, Obsesh is a self-serve platform for transacting directly with consumers and reducing the burdens of merchandising, payments, distribution and managing their own business. Obsesh provides flexibility for athletes to set their own prices and the athlete keeps 75% of each transaction. They also receive premium digital marketing, social, and growth support to own and monetize their audience, all from the convenience of their phone.
Collegiate athletes can sign up for Obsesh at https://college.obsesh.com/ or through the INFLCR app, which is an official compliance partner of Obsesh. Professional athletes can learn more and sign up at https://pro.obsesh.com/.
About Obsesh
Obsesh is the leading marketplace platform for sports connecting consumers and top athletes through personalized products. The California-based company is female-founded, top 5 global sportstech platform and backed by top global sports innovators, including Stadia Ventures, Nations Ventures, Harvard Business School Alumni of Greater New York, Chad Hurley YouTube co-founder and part-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLS’ Los Angeles Football Club, Brent Hurley Youtube founding team member, Brian Garret, Founder Crosscut Ventures, Dan Mannix Former CEO CSM Global Sports & Entertainment Agency, and Paul Bricault, Founder Amplify.LA and Board Partner, Greycroft. To get the edge from a pro, visit https://www.obsesh.com/.
About Renee Montgomery
In her celebrated basketball career, Renee was a national champion at UCONN, drafted 4th overall in the WNBA and is a 2x WNBA champion. Today, she is co-owner/VP of the Atlanta Dream, making her the first former player in the WNBA to turn owner and executive. In addition to being an entrepreneur, Montgomery also serves as a sports analyst for NBA/WNBA. Most recently, she became General Partner at Valor Ventures, aimed to invest in women and minorities, further continuing her advocacy for social reform and justice.
