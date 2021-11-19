3 Effective Ways Credit Unions Can Grow Engagement on Social Media
Social media has experienced a staggering growth rate since 2004, and it’s not pumping the brakes any time soon.LAKE MARY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit unions that don't hop on board with the latest tactics and trends will find themselves buried in the dust of yesterday's sorrows.
Today, it takes more than just a content calendar filled with scheduled posts to keep followers satisfied–it takes the right posts for the right audience to keep them engaged. "While some components of a solid social media strategy come from trial and error, the rest comes from knowing what content to share and how to do it right," explains Larry Meador, evok CEO and Founder.
OFFER EXPERT INSIGHTS
When it comes to creating content that converts, the next question is what does the brand's social media offer that benefits the audience? To hit the follow button and engage with posts, a brand must provide value to their social media feeds.
Fifty-three percent of Americans reported financial stress, with those between 18 and 34 having the highest levels (63 percent). This calls for more financial literacy from the experts, and the target audience may be looking at the brand for the answers. As an expert in financial topics, a credit union has an opportunity to use this platform to educate social media users on the ins and outs of banking through every stage of life.
Small tips or shareworthy statistics every week can be enough to relieve the audience of financial stress, even if it's just a little. Consider creating a series like Tip Tuesday or Stat Saturday to engage the audience and encourage them to share their thoughts, too.
SHARE THE LOCAL LOVE
A unique selling point for credit unions is their rooted mission to serve their communities. Sharing this aspect of the financial institution and what it stands for can help humanize the brand's presence and mend a disconnect with the target audience.
Followers want to feel close with their credit union, and localized content can help them view the brand as a friendly neighbor instead of a nationwide corporation. But how can credit unions share the local love while increasing engagement?
It takes more than just sharing a team photo setting up a booth at a local event–it gets followers involved with questions and incentives.
CREATE A VIDEO SERIES CAMPAIGN
Video content rules the internet. So much that the average person watches 100 minutes of video content per day, and 49 percent of consumers engage with branded video content on Facebook – double than any other social platform. Simply put, video content is a must in every social media strategy.
Credit unions have an excellent opportunity to use video content to break down complex ideas, including their products and services.
KEEPING SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT FRESH
Keep content fresh with monthly or quarterly promotions, and remember to incorporate proper hashtags, location tags, and mentions. Another great way to find tactics that drive engagement is to hop over to a competitor's social to see what works or flops for them. This can help spark some great ideas and help share content that the audience is interested in. Check out this list for some inspiration:
1. Capture member testimonials and highlight staff
2. Set up polls and ask fun, engaging questions
3. When appropriate, have fun with current events and trends
4. Boost posts that are performing well to increase visibility
5. Pay attention to metrics and the best time to post
6. Encourage the audience to comment, like, and share
7. Above all, be authentic
