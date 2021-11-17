18-Month Acting Program for Professional Actors Begins January 6th

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maggie Flanigan Studio (MFS) announces the launch of a new 18-month Acting Program designed to address the challenges actors face as they emerge from the pandemic. The program starts January 6, 2022, and applications are still being accepted.

The hiatus caused by the pandemic, which triggered the shut-down of theater and film production for two years, has had a staggering impact on actors. As artists who rely on personal interaction and connection to thrive, many actors have spent the past two years in some form of isolation without working on their craft instead of figuring out how to survive.

According to Maggie Flanigan Studio (MFS) owner and Director Charlie Sandlan, actors committed to mastery must carve out time to process, recover, and prepare for what’s next. “Thousands of actors were forced to relocate to survive and put their artistic pursuits on hold. For many, the dream of acting faded or vanished,” says Sandlan.

The Maggie Flanigan Studio recently opened a new studio space and designed it to be a safe, nurturing space where artists can begin or relaunch their journey into professional acting. But, Sandlan notes that the studio has revitalized more than just its physical space. He said the recent social and racial upheaval and shared how that impacted the program and curriculum. “Maggie Flanigan Studio is doing a collaborative, collective reassessment of how to teach, cast, and work with a diverse community, where everyone has a voice.” The 18 month Meisner program will play an instrumental role in refining this vital work.

In-person training sessions for the 18-month Acting Program will begin January 6, 2022, and run until July 2023. The program offers classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 pm - 5 pm. Enrollment is still open, but space is limited, so anyone interested in applying for an interview should do so soon.

Charlie Sandlan says this revitalized Meisner training will allow actors to rethink and reimagine what it means to “learn and do” in a new context. The program encompasses auditioning, rehearsing, collaborating, confronting, and creating authentic behavior for stage or screen. “We’re laser-focused on meeting actors’ need for professional training, but also in terms of providing the optimum student experience. We want a diverse group of artists who will be able to excel quickly and produce excellent, exciting work.”

MFS is a two-year conservatory known as one of the most respected Meisner training programs in the country and worldwide.

https://youtu.be/7TCoO8SETig

To apply for acceptance into the studio: https://www.maggieflaniganstudio.com/

