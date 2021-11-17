U.S. Jury Verdicts and Settlements now available on vLex

/EIN News/ -- A new product containing thousands of U.S. jury verdicts and settlements has launched on vLex. Dating back to 1980, this collection of jury verdicts includes professional case evaluations and can be accessed alongside the 20 million U.S. legal documents, and extensive international content, already available from vLex.

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vLex is excited to introduce a jury verdicts and settlements collection with comprehensive coverage of trial court proceedings. As of November 2021, vLex is the only research platform to offer civil jury verdicts alongside U.S. primary law, global news coverage, and international case law, on a single service; significantly reducing the risk of important information being missed.



vLex has partnered with the established authority, Zarin’s Jury Verdict Review Publications, to launch this new collection. Coverage includes unique summaries of reported cases and detailed trial analyses, including techniques and strategies used by winning attorneys. This collection initially provides coverage on a national level, as well as state-specific coverage for New York, New Jersey, New England, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Florida. The civil jury verdicts are available now, and are the latest in a series of new collections on vLex that bring relevant U.S. data sources together, in one location.



“We are honored to be working with Zarin’s Jury Verdict Review Publications, and MEI Global, LLC (MEIG), in launching this new product on vLex. With over 40 years of experience analyzing civil jury verdicts and settlements at the trial court level, we cannot think of a better partner. Combining this expert verdict and settlement analysis alongside our primary law and AI-powered search tools, we will continue to drive value for our users.” — Susan Cunningham, Director of Strategic Partnerships at vLex.

About vLex

vLex is a leading provider of global legal information and technology, providing access to comprehensive primary and secondary collections from over 100 countries, on one platform. Founded over 20 years ago, vLex provides a first-class service for thousands of lawyers, law firms, government departments, and law schools around the world. The team of over 200 lawyers, engineers, and editorial experts continually strive to deliver up-to-date legal information and industry-leading, A.I.-powered legal technology.



