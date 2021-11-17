AEXLAB VR Studio Dropping Its First NFTs

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEXLAB, a VR and game development studio - is dropping its first NFTs this November. These NFTs - VAILIENS - are AI-generated fully interactable pets with unique 3D models within the studio's upcoming game - VAIL VR first-person shooter.



On release, VAILIENS will be able to respond to the holder's commands and touch. Later they will gain the ability to assist the holder in combat and engage in various game mods, including pet races.

AI will generate unique 3D models and unique sets of in-game perks, attributes, and bonuses during minting. But VAILIENS will be useful even outside the game.

VAILIENS will grant access to VAIL VR Alpha and Beta testing and will work as a pass to VAIL VR Social club - an elite community of dedicated players in direct contact with the developers and able to influence the game development and test all new features and content early.

And, of course, VAILIENS will be fully tradable.

The number of VAILIENS is fixed - there will be only 13,370 of them. 10,800 will be minted via auctions on the Metadrop platform, and 2570 - reserved for early investors (1500) and community development activities (1070).

The drop itself is integrated into VAIL VR Early Access release:

Schedule for the drop:

November 16th - Users can sign up on metadrop.com for a lottery to gain VAIL VR access for gamers with VR headsets.

November 26th - VAIL VR servers go live for multiplayer gameplay.

November 30th - 72 hours of live auction for VAILIENS

December 3rd - live auction for VAIL Citadel Social Club Members Cards.

About the company:

AEXLAB is a virtual reality technology studio that developed VR solutions for Red Bull, the American Institute of Architects, Epic Games, and others. AEXLAB also develops VAIL VR - a competitive first-person VR-shooter focused on tactical teamwork and combining blockchain technologies with cutting-edge VR solutions.

