Manufacturing Company Selects Wayne County for East Coast Expansion

Hosokawa Custom Processing Services, a contract chemical processor, will create 16 new jobs in Wayne County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $6.5 million to relocate a processing center to Goldsboro.

“We are pleased to welcome Hosokawa to our state,” said Governor Cooper. “This decision to relocate to Eastern North Carolina underscores the strength of our business location, premier quality of life and most importantly, our talented workforce in every region of the state.”

Hosokawa Custom Processing Services LLC, is the custom processing division of Hosokawa Micron Corporation, a leader in process solutions for powder and particle technology. The custom processing business processes powders to be used primarily by the chemical, mineral, and plastic industries. The new location in Goldsboro will be the new home of the business currently located in New Jersey.

“Hosokawa Micron is pleased to announce the expansion of this part of our business,” said Rob Voorhees, President of Hosokawa Micron International Inc. “After exploring several opportunities in other states, the site in Goldsboro North Carolina offered the best location and building for our expansion needs. We hope to be operational by the fall of 2022 and look forward to operating out of our new business location in Goldsboro.”

“North Carolina has a large plastic and chemical manufacturing sector,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our state has the formula for chemical companies: a strong business climate and the skilled workers from Tier 1 research institutions and colleges to develop a pipeline of talent to fuel their growth.”

The company’s new positions include operators, technicians, and managerial personnel. Although wages will vary, the average annual salary for all new positions is $50,994, creating a potential payroll impact of more than $815,900 per year. Wayne County’s overall average annual wage is $38,401.

A performance-based grant of $50,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Hosokawa’s location to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is great news for Eastern North Carolina,” said N.C. Representative Raymond E. Smith, Jr. “These new jobs are great salaries for our resilient people and we’re ready to help Hosokawa get to work in Wayne County.”

“It’s a proud day to have a new company select the ParkEast Industrial Park for their expansion,” said N.C. Senator Jim Perry. “Hosokawa’s investment is a welcome addition for Goldsboro and will support the growth of both the community and the company for many years to come.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Wayne Community College, North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development Region, Golden LEAF Foundation, Wayne County, Wayne County Development Alliance, North Carolina’s Southeast, Duke Energy and City of Goldsboro.