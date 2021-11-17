Laminate Flooring Market Size, Industry Revenue, Leading Players and Trends Report 2021-2028
Laminate Flooring research report consists of complete market analysis, including financial standing, revenue estimation & dynamics that might affect the marketNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report titled Global Laminate Flooring Market Forecast to 2028 has been uploaded by Reports and Data to its ever-expanding repository of intelligent market reports. The report spans over 200+ pages and offers valuable insights about market size, market share, revenue growth, sales network and distribution channel, and other key factors such as drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, and growth strategies. The report is an exhaustive dataset offering comprehensive overview of the Laminate Flooring market and its changing dynamics. The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-use applications, and leading geographical regions. The report covers the analysis of the dynamic changes and disruptions caused by the pandemic and offers a comprehensive overview of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its key segments.
Key companies in the market include:
• Mohawk Industries Inc
• Tarkett SA
• Armstrong World Industries Inc
• Shaw Industries Inc
• Mannington Mills Inc
• Beaulieu International Group
Report Scope:
The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report offers key insights to the readers, businesses, and stakeholders to help them make informed decisions and gain a robust footing in the market. The report analyzes the growth trends in the historical years and offers an idea about the current and emerging trends of the industry. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis are included in the report.
The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others.
Market Overview:
Rapid developments in the manufacturing sector and equipment, robust growth in the building and construction sector, high adoption for eco-friendly materials in constructions and increasing demand for smart buildings and smart homes are boosting market growth. Steady increase in the disposable income across the globe, improvements in the standard of living, increasing number of redevelopment plans and high demand for aesthetic look and posh homes are further fueling market growth. In addition, increasing R&D investments, and government schemes to support manufacturing and construction industry are fueling growth of the global Laminate Flooring market.
Laminate Flooring Market Segmentation:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• High-Density Fiberboard Laminated Flooring
• Medium-Density Fiberboard Laminated Flooring
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
Strategies And Objectives Of Major Companies:
• In June 2021, Shaw Industries Group, Inc. has partnered with local real estate developers to develop innovative housing solutions, which will feature laminate flooring as a component.
• In January 2018, Tarkett increased its Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) production capacity in North America and Europe in January 2018, invested $85.89 million over the next three years to meet rising low vinyl demand. The investment is expected to boost more sustainable and long-term manufacturing.
• Mohawk Industries has a global presence in over 170 countries. To fulfil market demand, the company has introduced various new products in the past and plans to introduce new and innovative laminate flooring in the future.
Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Thank you for reading our report. For further information or query regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.
