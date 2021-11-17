Geosynthetics Market Size, Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities, Research Report by 2027

Reports And Data

The massive increase in construction activities and the growing need for environmental protection are the drivers for the growth of the market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Geosynthetics market is forecast to reach USD 22.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These are polymeric products used in geotechnical engineering and construction applications. They are made of high-density polyethylene, polyester, and polypropylene. Geosynthetics are economical, very durable, and versatile materials in various hydraulic, geotechnical, and environmental applications. They can be integrated to serve as reinforcements, separators, barriers against liquids and gases, filters, and drainage facilitators. It also has several favorable physical properties such as durability, strength, and stiffness. They retain their properties when exposed to cold environmental conditions. They provide strength and stability to the underlying ground of roads and railways.

Global acceptance of the market product is expected to stimulate growth in the global geosynthetics market. Emerging and developed countries are investing heavily in environmental and infrastructure projects, which are expected to fuel market growth. Several other factors influencing the market include regulatory support for improving municipal facilities, the growing demand for waste and water treatment applications, and the national governments have taken on several projects. Geosynthetics are highly preferred in environmental activities and civil construction, such as filtration and landfill. The transport sector makes extensive use of geosynthetics, which are expected to increase. The continually growing demand for it for the safe dumping of ordinary, industrial, and hazardous wastes could propel the growth of the market. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials are the main factor restricting the market.

Key participants include DowDuPont, ACE Geosynthetics, ACH Foam Technologies, Agru America Inc., Avintiv Inc., Belton Industries Inc., Bonar Corporation, Carthage Mills, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, and CETCO, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Geomembranes are widely used in geotechnics, transportation, mining, agriculture, roads, and highways and various water containment applications. The increasing adoption of geomembranes in wastewater management applications has dramatically increased its consumption in recent years.

• Geomembranes represent the largest segment of geosynthetics. These are thin waterproof sheets of rubber or plastic used mainly for the coverings and covers of liquid or solid storage facilities. Thus, their primary function is always to serve as a moisture barrier and, as a result, captured the largest market share by function.

• Geotextiles form the fastest-growing type and also used in filtering applications, which also has the highest CAGR by function. These are textiles in the traditional sense of the term but made up of synthetic rather than natural fibers, such as cotton, silk, or wool.

• The use of geosynthetics has increased vastly in the transport sector and is expected to increase in the future. They provide stability and strength to the soil beneath rails and roadways.

• These materials are used at several stages of construction activities to strengthen infrastructure, control evaporation, and limit erosion to promote the longevity and safety of structures.

• A significant boost to the market in North America resulted from an expected acceleration in construction activity.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Geosynthetics market on the basis of Type, Function, End-Use Industry, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Geotextile

• Geomembranes

• Geo-Composite

• Geosynthetics Liners and Others

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Separation

• Drainage

• Filtration

• Reinforcement

• Moisture Barrier

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Construction

• Transportation

• Environmental

• Others

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Geosynthetics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report.

