The Winners of the 1st Edition of the BLT Built Design Awards have been revealed

Architectural Design of the Year 2021 Dutch Charity Lotteries office building Company: Benthem Crouwel Architects Lead Designer: Saartje van der Made Location: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Interior Design of the Year 2021 Naturalism Creates a Magic Wonderland Company: FOSHAN TOPWAY DESIGN Lead Designers: Zhike Wang and Xiaoshui Li Location: China

Construction Product of the Year 2021 Tubmarine and Kebony Wood Company: Tubmarine / Kebony Lead Designer: Chris Galley Location: United Kingdom