Track and Trace Solutions Market Predicted to Hit $6.12 BN by 2027 After Adoption of Advanced Track & Trace Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- "Track and Trace Solutions Market by Product Type (Hardware Systems and Software Solutions), Technology (Barcode and RFID), Application (Serialization Solutions and Aggregation Solutions), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global track and trace solutions industry was estimated at $2.03 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $6.12 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
Increase in adoption of advanced track and trace solutions and favorable government intervention have boosted the growth of the global track and trace solutions market. The market across North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. The demand for track and trace solutions increased during the Covid-19 pandemic as rising number of Covid-19 patients overwhelmed the healthcare organizations.
Explore Report Description@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/track-and-trace-solutions-market.html
Covid-19 scenario:-
- The demand for track and trace solutions increased during the Covid-19 pandemic as healthcare companies and organizations were overwhelmed due to rising number of Covid-19 patients.
- Moreover, the demand is expected to rise even after the pandemic as it offers an elegant way to spot counterfeit drugs.
- The global track and trace solutions market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on product type, the hardware systems segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the software solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.
On the basis of application, the serialization solutions segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.
The global track and trace solutions market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.
For Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2131
The global track and trace solutions market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Axway Software SA, METTLER TOLEDO International Inc., OPTEL GROUP, TraceLink Inc., Siemens AG, Adents International, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Seidenader Vision GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Uhlmann Group.
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”
Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:
Prostate Cancer Market Global Research By 2030
Apheresis Equipment Market Global Research By 2030
Diabetes Drugs Market Global Research By 2030
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts
David Correa
Increase in adoption of advanced track and trace solutions and favorable government intervention have boosted the growth of the global track and trace solutions market. The market across North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. The demand for track and trace solutions increased during the Covid-19 pandemic as rising number of Covid-19 patients overwhelmed the healthcare organizations.
Explore Report Description@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/track-and-trace-solutions-market.html
Covid-19 scenario:-
- The demand for track and trace solutions increased during the Covid-19 pandemic as healthcare companies and organizations were overwhelmed due to rising number of Covid-19 patients.
- Moreover, the demand is expected to rise even after the pandemic as it offers an elegant way to spot counterfeit drugs.
- The global track and trace solutions market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on product type, the hardware systems segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the software solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.
On the basis of application, the serialization solutions segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.
The global track and trace solutions market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.
For Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2131
The global track and trace solutions market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Axway Software SA, METTLER TOLEDO International Inc., OPTEL GROUP, TraceLink Inc., Siemens AG, Adents International, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Seidenader Vision GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Uhlmann Group.
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”
Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:
Prostate Cancer Market Global Research By 2030
Apheresis Equipment Market Global Research By 2030
Diabetes Drugs Market Global Research By 2030
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +1 8007925285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn