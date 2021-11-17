At 9.5% CAGR, Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market to Surpass US$ 2,467.5 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global erectile dysfunction devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,303.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction, increasing product approvals by the regulatory authorities, and increasing research and development activities.

For instance, according to the International Journal of Impotence Research: 2018, one in 10 men is estimated to have erectile dysfunction at some point in his lifetime and the worldwide prevalence of erectile dysfunction is expected to increase to 322 million men by 2025.

The increasing product approvals by the regulatory authorities is expected to aid in the growth of the global erectile dysfunction devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, Rigicon, Inc., a global provider of prosthetic urology solutions, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Rigi10 Malleable Penile Prosthesis for implantation into the corpora cavernosa of the penis for men who are diagnosed with erectile dysfunction. The prosthesis is implanted to provide adequate penile rigidity for sexual intercourse.

Many research institutes have initiated clinical trials for testing the safety and efficiency of erectile dysfunction devices. This is expected to increase the growth of the global erectile dysfunction devices market over the forecast period. For instance, Boston Children’s Hospital, Massachusetts, U.S., initiated clinical trials to test whether an external erectile prosthesis i.e. the Elator is a feasible alternative to internal erectile prostheses for transgender men who have undergone a phalloplasty with glansplasty and wish to use their neophallus for sexual penetration. The Elator was initially developed for men experiencing erectile dysfunction after prostate cancer. The device consists of two silicone rings connected by a pair of plastic coated rigid metal rods. The study was completed in July 2021.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, acquisitions, and others are expected to drive growth of the global erectile dysfunction devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, The Elator, U.S. entered into partnership with The Sinclair Institute, for its penile support device for men suffering from erectile dysfunction. The Sinclair Institute, provides sexual health products for adults who want to improve the quality of intimacy and better sexual health at any age.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global erectile dysfunction devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Corp., Zephyr Surgical Implants, Owen Mumford Ltd., Augusta Medical Systems, Storz medical AG, Promedon, The Elator, Timm Medical, and Silimed

Market Segmentation:

Global Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market, By Device Type:

Non-Surgical Devices Vacuum Constriction Devices Erectile Dysfunction Shockwave Generators External Penile Rigidity Devices Surgical Devices Vacuum Constriction Devices Inflatable Implants Malleable (Semi-Rigid) Implants Other Surgical Devices



Global Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Global Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market, By Region:

North America



By Country: U.S. Canada



Latin America



By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



Europe



By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country



China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East



By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



