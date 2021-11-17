Sensitive Data Discovery Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Rising requirements to discover structured and unstructured sensitive information in different end-use industries is a key factor fueling global market growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sensitive data discovery market size is expected to reach USD 15.75 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by factors such as rising adoption of cloud-based sensitive data discovery solutions and rising awareness regarding data security in various sectors such as IT and telecommunication, BFSI, government, healthcare, and others. Data discovery is a process of searching and identifying sensitive data to save or securely remove any sort of compromising information. Continuous generation of new data on a daily basis by various organizations is boosting demand for sensitive data discovery solutions across the globe.

The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. Every piece of information has its own specific set of risks and challenges. Different levels of procedures and special protection is required for remediation. Sensitive information can be classified into different levels, such as public, internal, restricted, and confidential. Sensitive data discovery solution offers various benefits such as automatic data classification depending on the context, regulatory compliance and risk management, complete data visibility, identification, tracking, classification of sensitive data, and others. Moreover, the report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Sensitive Data Discovery industry. Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment in data security measures and rising adoption of data security solutions are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Get a sample of the rseport: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/611

Key players operating in the market are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Proofpoint, Inc., Google, SolarWinds, Micro Focus, PKWARE, Inc., and Thales.

Service segment is expected to register a 16.2% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Managed services and professional services are sub-segments under the service segment. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to rising support and maintenance requirements in large organizations. Sensitive Data Discovery Market Size – USD 4.87 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.7%, Market Trend –Rapid digitalization and technological advancements in network infrastructure. In January 2021, Netwrix merged with Stealthbits and the combined entity will offer data privacy and security solutions to organizations of any size and in any region around the world. Rising requirements to discover structured and unstructured sensitive information in different end-use industries is a key factor fueling global market growth

Segmental Analysis

The global Sensitive Data Discovery market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Sensitive Data Discovery sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Service

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Security and Risk Management,

Compliance Management

Asset Management

Others

Request customization of this report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/611

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Sensitive Data Discovery market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Sensitive Data Discovery market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Sensitive Data Discovery market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Sensitive Data Discovery market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sensitive-data-discovery-market

RELATERD REPORTS:

Assessment Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

3D Printing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

Digital Scent Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market

FinFET Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-market

Lighting as a Service Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs