Global Dextrin Market to Generate a Revenue of $3,538.00 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 3.60% from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive [180 pages] Report by Research Dive

The global dextrin market is expected to witness an exponential growth, owing to the health benefits of dextrin on an individual’s body. The food sub-segment is expected to be most profitable. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market in the analysis period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global dextrin market is expected to garner a revenue of $3,538.00 million by 2028, growing rapidly at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Global Dextrin Market

Drivers: Increasing demand for dextrin in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, owing to its various health benefits such as improved digestion, lowered blood pressure, minimizes risk of colon cancer, and other are expected to drive the growth of the dextrin market during the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for natural ingredients among people across the globe is further expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Surging demand for dextrin in the textile industry so as to optimize stiffness and load on the textile fabrics is expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Potential side-effects of dextrin is expected to impede the growth of the dextrin market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Dextrin Market

The outbreak of coronavirus has had a moderate impact on the growth of the global dextrin market, owing to the prevalence of lockdown in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns adversely affected production and supply chain, disrupting its flow due the closure of manufacturing units during the pandemic in order to curb the spread of the virus. On the other hand, numerous companies were wholeheartedly customers during the pandemic so as to deliver indispensable food items.

Segments of the Global Dextrin Market

The report has divided the dextrin market into various segments based on type, application and region.

Type: Maltodextrin Type Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The maltodextrin type sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $1,836.60 million during the forecast period. Maltodextrin supplements significantly aid in perpetuating anaerobic strength during workouts. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the dextrin market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Application: Food Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The food sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $1,242.50 million during the forecast period. Growing population of health-conscious people across the globe who consume natural supplements to accelerate weight loss and maintain their physical fitness is expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to generate a revenue of $1,238.30 million during the forecast period. Surging demand for dextrin in the textile and paper industry in this region is expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, immense presence of prominent players of the market in this region is further expected to bolster the growth of the regional dextrin market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Global Dextrin Market

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Cargill, Inc.

3. Tate & Lyle

4. Roquette Frères S.A

5. Ingredion Incorporated

6. American Key Products, Inc.

7. Meelunie B.V

8. Agridient Inc.

9. Emsland Group

10. Avebe.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in August 2020, Glico Nutrition, a global company that manufactures various ingredient such as wheat protein, starch, color, and fine chemical product received “Ringier Technology Innovation Award 2020 – Food & Beverage Industry (Category: Food & Beverage Ingredients – Functional)” by Ringier, Switzerland’s largest internationally operating Swiss media company for Glico’s creative sports nutrition ingredient, Cluster Dextrin.

