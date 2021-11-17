Chronic Pain Market to Surpass US$ 108,814 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global chronic pain market is estimated to be valued at US$ 64,068 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Chronic Pain Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing engagement of government regulatory organizations in transforming healthcare and medical field using new techniques, increasing adoption of drugs for chronic pain, drug launches, inorganic activities such as collaborations, and others.

The increasing prevalence of chronic pain is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, according to a report published in National Center for Biotechnology Information, Research suggests that chronic pain affects 13–50% of adults in the UK., Of those who live with chronic pain, 10.4–14.3% were found to have moderate-to-severe disabling chronic pain.

Market players are indulged in inorganic growth strategies such as distribution agreement, which is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, Eli Lilly and Company, an American pharmaceutical company and Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, a pharmaceutical company announced a license agreement whereby Lilly will acquire the exclusive rights for AK1780 from Asahi Kasei Pharma. AK1780 is an orally bioavailable P2X7 receptor antagonist that recently completed Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose and clinical pharmacology studies. P2X7 receptors have been consistently implicated in neuroinflammation, a driving force in chronic pain conditions.

The increasing prevalence of chronic pain, is expected to drive the global chronic pain market growth. For instance, in November 2020, according to a report published in Center for Disease Control and Prevention, In 2019, 20.4% of adults had chronic pain and 7.4% of adults had chronic pain. Overall, the prevalence of chronic pain was 20.4%, and the prevalence of high-impact chronic pain was 7.4%. Women were more likely to have chronic pain (21.7%) and high-impact chronic pain (8.5%) compared with men (19.0% and 6.3%, respectively).

Key Market Takeaways:

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global chronic pain market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of drug launches in the region. For instance, in October 2019, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has launched Drizalma Sprinkle (duloxetine delayed-release capsules) in the U.S. for oral use. Drizalma Sprinkle is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) designed for the treatment of various neuro-psychiatric and pain disorders in patients who have difficulty swallowing – a problem that is estimated to affect approximately 30-35% of long-term care residents.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global chronic pain market include Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Sanofi S.A..

Market Segmentation:

Global Chronic Pain Market, By Drugs:

Opioids Non- Steroidal anti- inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) Anticonvulsants Anti drepressants Others



Global Chronic Pain Market, By Indication:

Neuropathic Pain Arthritis Pain Chronic Back pain Cancer pain Migraine Fibromyalgia Others



Global Chronic Pain Market, By Application

Musculoskeletal Neuropathy Oncology Others



Global Chronic Pain Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Global Chronic Pain Market, By Region:

North America



By Country: U.S. Canada



Latin America



By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



Europe



By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



