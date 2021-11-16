Joint Statement by the Trade Ministers of the United States, Japan, and the European Union

Bilateral Trade Relations by country | Brussels, 17 November 2021

Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative, Mr. Hagiuda Koichi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and Mr. Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice President of the European Commission, announced that they have agreed to renew their Trilateral partnership to address the global challenges posed by non-market policies and practices of third countries.

The Trilateral partners will recommence their work in the coming weeks with the intention of meeting in person on the margins of the upcoming WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.